How to Watch ‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ Live Online

Mama June is back, and as hot as ever. Now with her own show on WE TV, Mama June is ready to strut her stuff and show how she’s transformed over the course of the past year.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch WE TV live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

DirecTV Now: WE TV is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what channel bundle you choose, and you can then watch WE TV live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: WE TV is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle, or the “Sling Blue” plus “Lifestyle Extra” bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch WE TV live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

In addition to being able to watch WE TV live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via WETV.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the WE TV app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Now credentials to do that (Sling TV still isn’t listed as a TV provider on the WE TV website).

Preview

In January, Mama June hit the red carpet after losing over 300 pounds. According to People, she weighed in at a high of 460lb, and was determined to shed the extra weight. That transformation was the centerpiece of We tv’s first season of Mama June: From Not to Hot. The series chronicles her journey, and touches on the $75,000 Mama June spent on gastric sleeve surgery, breast augmentation, and skin removal surgery to become what she is today. The outlet says that in total, nine pounds of skin was removed.

In a recent interview, Mama June dished, “It’s all about portion control for me… It’s not easy to eat like you’re ‘supposed to’ and hit the gym all the time, but I’m just trying to maintain it the best I can.”

Fans grew to know and love June on the reality series Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. The TLC series premiered in 2012, and wrapped up in 2014. On February 24, 2017, it was announced that June Shannon would return for her own reality series, Mama June: From Not to Hot which would document her impresive weight loss transformation.

June went from 460 pounds to 160 pounds over the course of the season.

In an interview about her transformation on the Wendy Williams show, June explained that in total, the surgery cost close to $75,000. As for how the show came to be, June explains that at first, producers wanted to create a show called “Marrying Mama June.” She wasn’t into that idea, though, and after some time, she started losing weight on her own. When producers came to learn what she was doing, they asked if they could document her journey.

At one point in the interview, Wendy asked, “Now that you’ve lost all this weight, is Honey Boo Boo next?” June said, “She has lost about 7 pounds through the process. For kids, it’s not as easy to drop the weight.”