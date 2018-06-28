Watch Victoria Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Victoria is a mini-series created by British writer Daisy Goodwin. The series is part of a collaboration between the British ITV network and the WGBH network in the US, for their Masterpiece series. You can also watch Victoria online. The show chronicles the early life of the UK’s Queen Victoria, from her ascension to the throne at age 18 through her marriage to Prince Albert; it stars Jenna Coleman, Peter Bowles, Ferdinand Kingsley, and Tom Hughes, and has been praised by both critics and viewers. Over its two seasons, the series has been nominated for ten awards, including two Primetime Emmys; Victoria debuted August 26, 2016, and the second season wrapped with a Christmas special that aired December 25, 2017. A third season has been ordered.

Here’s your guide to watch Victoria online and enjoy the series — including simple streaming info, cast actors and characters, and best seasons and episodes:

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Victoria Seasons Are There?

There are two seasons and sixteen episodes of Victoria. The series stars Jenna Coleman and Tom Hughes, and is created and written by British author Daisy Goodwin. Here is your season guide to Victoria:

Season 1

8 episodes | August 28, 2016 – October 9, 2016

Victoria, who has been raised and protected by her mother and Sir John, ascends the throne after the death of her uncle, King William IV, and immediately creates a scandal surrounding Lady Flora. The Whig Prime Minister announces he must resign, and Sir John and Victoria’s mother encourage her to marry in the hopes that a husband will be able to control her. Neither Albert nor Victoria are particularly interested in the other, but they do agree to marry, and the marriage is a happy union. A plan to assassinate Victoria is hatched by Edward Oxford, but the Duke of Cumberland, who is in line to inherit the throne, is accused.

Season 2

9 episodes | August 27, 2017 – December 25, 2017

Victoria realizes the government members aren’t being honest about their plans or needs after her gives birth to her daughter, and refuses to betroth her daughter to another country to ensure political peace. Victoria becomes worries at Albert’s apparent infatuation with Ada Lovelace, a pioneer of the computing industry. Victoria holds a ball to highlight local Spitalfields silk, which angers local villagers who are starving. Victoria gives birth to a son and struggles with postpartum depression, and Victoria’s advisors worry what an alliance between Spain and France could mean for Great Britain. Prince Albert introduces Christmas Trees to the Queen’s court. King Leopold tries to marry Ernest to a German princess, and Penge’s railroad plans fail.

What Are the Best Victoria Episodes?

The authentic portrayal of the British monarchy has been praised throughout the series run of Victoria, with both cast and crew nominated for several awards. Here are the episodes of Victoria not to be missed:

Season 1, Episode 1 “Doll 123”

The first episode of this series was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series. In the episode, Victoria ascends to the throne and immediately creates a scandal by insinuating that her mother’s lady-in-waiting is pregnant with Sir John’s child. When her scheme is uncovered, she faces an angry public and worries that her reign will be forever tarnished.

Season 1, Episode 4 “The Clockwork Prince”

Neither Albert nor Victoria are particularly interested in the other, yet they agree to marry in this episode which was nominated for a Writer’s Guild of Great Britain award for Best Long Form TV Drama. The attraction of the two grows as they become more familiar with one another, with Albert forcing Victoria to see that she has been too sheltered by Lord Melbourne and is out of touch with her people.

Season 1, Episode 8 “Young England”

An assassination attempt is made on Victoria, and the Duke of Cumberland is blamed. He is later cleared and Edward Oxford arrested; his is later declared not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to an asylum.

Season 2, Episode 1 “A Soldier’s Daughter”

Victoria is angry with Albert for helping the government keep certain things from her after she gives birth; she later refuses to betroth her infant daughter for political purposes.

Season 2, Episode 5 “Entente Cordiale”

Robert Peel worries about an alliance-by-marriage of France and Spain, and Victoria finds it frustrating that the King of France won’t discuss his plans with her. Albert worries that he may be illegitimate, but Victoria assures him that she doesn’t care.

Who Are the Actors in the Victoria Cast?

The ensemble cast of Victoria is anchored by Jenna Coleman, Tom Hughes, and Adrian Schiller. Here are the actors remembered for their starring roles on Victoria:

Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria

Raised by her mother and Sir John, Victoria is protected to the point that she doesn’t truly understand her power or the people over whom she reigns. Still, she is not unkind, and her goals are altruistic. Jenna Coleman has been praised for her portrayal of Queen Victoria. In addition to the role, she has starred in the films Me Before You and Captian America: The First Avenger.

Tom Hughes as Prince Albert

Prince Albert loves Queen Victoria, but worries that she has led a too-sheltered life. He also worries that he may be the illegitimate son of Ernest I, Duke of Saxe-Coburg-Saalfeld and therefore unworthy of Victoria. Tom Hughes is best known for his role on Victoria, which helped him gain fame outside of Great Britain. In addition to this role, he has appeared in the films About Time and the TV series The Game.

Nell Hudson as Skerrett

Another member of the household staff, Skerrett is a strong-willed woman. Nell Hudson is best known for playing the part of Skerrett on Victoria; she also plays Laoghaire MacKenzie in Outlander.

Daniela Holtz as Baroness Lehzen

The Baroness is disliked by many older members of Queen Victoria’s household staff because of her more modern ways. Daniela Holtz is an actress and writer who is best known for her role on Victoria.

Jordan Waller as Lord Alfred Paget

Lord Paget is a member of the House of Commons, and is a Liberal politician. Jordan Waller is an actor and writer best known for his roles on Victoria and Darkest Hour.

Catherine Flemming as Duchess of Kent

Queen Victoria’s mother; she neglects Victoria as a child and tries to control her. Catherine Flemming is best known for her roles in Wunderkinder and Victoria. She also appeared in the series Tatort.

Paul Rhys as Sir John Conroy

A compatriot of Queen Victoria’s mother; Sir John has ensured that Victoria leads a very sheltered life until she begins her reign. Paul Rhys is a seasoned actor who has appeared in many films and television series. His most notable roles include Victoria, Chaplin and Vincent & Theo.

Nigel Lindsay as Sir Robert Peel

A conservative leader of the British Parliament, Sir Robert Peel works with Victoria to govern the country. Nigel Lindsay is a veteran actor with roles in films including Four Lions and Rogue Trader, he has also starred in several television series including Victoria, The Tunnel and Rome.

Anna Wilson-Jones as Lady Emma Portman

Character traits. Anna Wilson-Jones is best known for her roles in Black Mirror and Victoria. She has also appeared in Monarch of the Glen.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Victoria?

Many well-known guest stars have appeared on Victoria in both supporting and recurring roles including Leo Suter, Peter Firth, and Peter Ivatts. Here are the actors remembered for their guest starring roles on Victoria

Margaret Clunie as Harriett, Duchess of Sutherland

Harriett is a mistress of the robes for the Whigs. Margaret Clunie is best known for her role on Victoria; she has also acted in A Young Doctor’s Notebook & Other Stories and Stella Gets Her Wings.

Adrian SchillerAdrian Schiller as Penge

Penge is part of the household staff for Queen Victoria, and often laments the older times, before Baroness Lehzen took over. Adrian Schiller is a character actor best known for his roles in Suffragette, The Danish Girl, and Beauty and the Beast.

Peter BowlesPeter Bowles as Duke of Wellington

A two-time Prime Minister and famed military leader, the Duke of Wellington and is sometimes a confidante of the queen. Peter Bowles is a veteran actor from Great Britain; his is best known for his roles in The Bank Job and To the Manor Born.

Rufus Sewell as Lord Melbourne

A great friend of Queen Victoria, she was somewhat infatuated with him, which caused problems with Prince Albert. Rufus Sewell is a well-known British actor, with prime parts in The Holiday and Tristan & Isolde as well as A Knight’s Tale.

Alex Jennings as King Leopold

King Leopold is a German prince and the first King of the Belgians. Alex Jennings is a veteran actor known for his roles in The Queen and The Wings of the Dove. In addition to Victoria, he plays a recurring role on the hit series The Crown.

Bruno Walkowitch as King Louis-Phillippe

An alliance between King Louis-Phillipe of France and the Spanish kingdom could threaten the British monarchy and the United Kingdom. French actor Bruno Wolkowitch is best known for his roles in The Tourist and The Masked Avenger. In addition to Victoria he has appeared in TV series such as Spin and Red Brazil.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Victoria?

Victoria was created by writer and producer Daisy Goodwin; Goodwin also wrote a novel of the same name. The series is produced in collaboration between the British ITV network and WGBH in the US, as part of the PBS series Masterpiece. Here are the producers and writers remembered for their part in the creation of Victoria

Daisy Goodwin Victoria Creator, Executive Producer, and Writer

Daisy Goodwin is a writer and producer best known for her work on the television series Victoria and If Walls Could Talk: The History of the Home. In addition to her work in television, she has written eight poetry anthologies, and eight novels including Victoria, The Fortune Hunter and Silver River.

A.N. Wilson Victoria Writer

A.N. Wilson is a writer best known for her work on the series Queen Victoria’s Letters: A Monarch Unveiled and Victoria. He is the only writer, besides Daisy Goodwin, credited with writing for the entire series.

Where Victoria Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Though a newer series, Victoria has won early critical acclaim. The series has been nominated for two Primetime Emmy awards, and two BAFTA awards, and has won several, including a British Film Designers Guild award, a Monte-Carlo TV Festival award, and a Royal Television Society, UK award. The series has been praised for its authentic portrayal of Queen Victoria, the longest reigning female monarch of her time, and a Queen who has influenced culture, society, and education throughout the world. Queen Victoria reigned over the UK for 63 years, during a time of significant growth of the British Empire, and is referred to as “the grandmother of Europe” because nine of her children married into royal families from other nations. Over the series two seasons, there have been sixteen episodes and a Christmas special; a third season has been ordered and is expected to air in 2018.