‘America’s Got Talent’ 2018 Live Results: Who Made It Through Tonight?

Tonight begins night one of the judges’ cuts on season 13 of America’s Got Talent. Comedian Ken Jeong came aboard to participate as a celebrity guest judge, along judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. Get the live recap of the winners on tonight’s episode of the show to see the spoiler on who made it through the first round of judges’ cuts. Read on below as we continue to update the post throughout tonight’s show.

Junior New System was the first act to perform. These male dancers wear six-inch heels for their performances. The group hails from the Philippines, where they say life is very hard, as many of them live in poverty. They are one of Mel B’s favorite acts and tonight, they started out their performance in black and white sneakers, performing to “We Will Rock You”. With tumbling, flips and formations, the group continued to dance along to a mash-up of several songs. Gradually, the performers changed into their gold, sparkly. stiletto short boots.