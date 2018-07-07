How to Watch ‘Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma’ HBO Special Online

Bill Maher’s 11th HBO solo special, titled Bill Maher: Live From Oklahoma, premieres on Saturday, July 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch the standup special live (or on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all HBO content through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to an existing or new account for just $4.99 per month.

Once signed up, you can watch Bill Maher: Live from Oklahoma either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after (this is the case whether you sign up for “Hulu” or “Hulu with Live TV” as long as you include the HBO add-on). In either case, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Preview

Of course, if you know anything about Bill Maher, you know that you can expect a lot of this standup show to be about President Donald Trump. But he’s making sure it isn’t all about the highly controversial figure.

“The paradox of my life is, the more horrifying the country under Trump becomes, the more fun we have at my stand-up shows — I guess it’s a release, or whistling past the graveyard, or a primal scream,” Maher said. “They want me to be mean, and I am. Half of this show is about Trump, but I am determined to make half of it about me — my way of saying, ‘Trump, you don’t get to win!’”

This special is executive produced by Maher along with Beth McCarthy-Miller, Marc Gurviz and Neal Marshall, and it’s directed by McCarthy-Miller. It’s a one-hour show.