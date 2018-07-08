Do Chantel Everett’s Parents & Family Still Have Issues With Husband Pedro Jimeno?

Chantel Everett’s marriage to Pedro Jimeno has faced public scrutiny for its ups and downs on 90 Day Fiance. Jimeno, who hails from the Dominican Republic, married American Everett (whose real first name is CeAir) and moved to the United States to be with his wife. Over the past couple seasons, Jimeno and his family have been distrusted by Everett’s parents, brother and sister. Jimeno often sends his family money and Everett has voiced that he is a different person when he’s around his mother and sister.

In recent episodes of the show, Jimeno’s sister came to visit and was displeased to find out that she was expected to sleep on the couple’s sofa, instead of a bed. Everett became upset because she and Jimeno had spent approximately $1,000 for the couch, specifically for his sister’s visit. Jimeno and his sister ended up staying at a hotel together and Everett’s parents were furious. On the show, Everett said, “I feel like I’m second in Pedro’s life,” Chantel admitted. “He’s just willing to give them whatever they want to be comfortable, and my parents suspect that Pedro’s family wanted him to marry me for a green card. I don’t know if I totally agree with my parents, but at the same time, he does send a lot of money back.”

Another issue that arose this season was when Jimeno had been drinking and told Everett’s parents that he and his family had plans for the future. He said he planned to go back to the Dominican Republic, but he didn’t have plans for Everett to come with him. Later on, Jimeno said that these plans were for a business in the DR and that he wouldn’t only be there for a couple of weeks.

Everett’s family became very suspicious and wanted to hire a private investigator, against their daughter’s wishes. And, when Jimeno gets into a physical fight with Everett’s brother, River, it seems like all hope for getting along is out the window.

With that said, let’s flash forward to today. What’s going on with Everett and Jimeno? How are Everett’s family members dealing with the relationship now?

Well, according to In Touch Weekly, the couple is still together, as of June 2018. And, on June 4, 2018, Everett stated on Instagram that, “Kind women are not naive. They see what others see. They know who’s fake and who’s genuine. They know who cares and who is just pretending. They know who is taking them for granted and who appreciates their kindness. They know everything but they don’t change who they are according to how people treat them. They rise above it all.” Clearly, Everett is determined to not let her family or haters put any more of a damper on her relationship, despite its troubles.

According to In Touch, as reported by Monsters and Critics, Everett’s brother, River, has removed images of his sister from his Instagram account, so things may not have smoothed over between the two after this season of 90 Day Fiance.

In late June 2018, Everett and Jimeno got together to answer some questions for TLC, discussing their first kiss and their love for each other. Everett recalled, “I knew that I loved you when I was back in the United States and I woke up looking for my Pepe cause I thought that I was still in the Dominican Republic and I forgot that I came back.”