‘Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce’ Series Finale: How to Watch the Show Live Online

Tonight is the series finale of Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce. After four years on-air, it’s time to say goodbye to Abby MacCarthy and our favorite ladies. The show will air tonight on Bravo at 10pm ET/PT.

Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce is an American comedy-drama that aired on Bravo on December 2, 2014. The show’s synopsis for tonight reads, “With her daughter headed off to college and Barbara moving to New York to pursue new opportunities, Abby must face the future and all its unknowns. Will she get her “happily ever after”? Phoebe frets that her newfound romance with Tess will be over before it starts. Delia must decide how to handle her unexpected pregnancy. Jo must decide between Frumpkis and Albert. All the girlfriends gather to celebrate Lilly’s graduation. A surprising coda answers many questions.”

As for Lisa Edelstein, the show’s star, she seems to be at peace with the fact that the show is coming to a close. In an interview with The Daily Dish, Edelstein said, “I think that all shows should have an end. Great shows should definitely know when they’re ending… So when you know you have an end, when you know you’re building towards something, you can really write to it. I think it improves the writing, it improves the performances. Everybody knows that they only have a limited amount of time playing these roles. It changes everything.”

Fans shouldn’t necessarily hold their breaths for a clean ending, though, with everything perfectly wrapped up. Edelstein admits, “I wouldn’t call it tidy.” She elaborates by saying that some of the main characters will still be facing their own problems and catastrophes in the finale, and that those won’t stop plaguing them just because the show is coming to an end.

“I wouldn’t call it tidy. I think it’s an ending that makes everybody feel like they can land with their character, know where they are, and then maybe hope for a movie [laughs].”

Be sure to tune into the series finale of Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce tonight on Bravo at 10pm ET/PT.