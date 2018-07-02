Karl Cook: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Star of The Big Bang Theory Kaley Cuoco and professional equestrian Karl Cook are officially man and wife! The pair exchanged vows during a ceremony at a horse stable near San Diego on Saturday. This is the second marriage for 32-year-old Cuoco.

The 27-year-old Cook is a professional athlete and comes from a famous family. But he was not very well-known until he began dating Cuoco in 2016.

Here’s what you need to know about Karl Cook.

1. Karl Cook Rides Horses For a Living

Cook is a professional equestrian. According to the Chronicle of the Horse , Cook’s success began when he was still a teenager. He won team gold medals at the FEI North American Junior and Youth Rider Championships. He also won a gold medal as an individual rider in 2007.

In 2012, he and his horse ASB Conquistador beat out 49 other riders to win the ShowBiz Magazine/iJump Sports Welcome Stake. U.S. Equestrian reported that Cook and his horse completed “one of only six clear rounds in tonight’s speed class.” Cook followed up that win with first and second places on two different horses at the Fisker Automotive World Cup Grand Prix.

In 2016, Cook scored two wins in Las Vegas, in both the $25,000 SmartPak Grand Prix and the $15,000 UltrOz Jumper. According to the Federation Equestre Internationale, Cook is ranked 10th in the FEI Jumping World Cup Standings.

2. Cook Almost Quit Riding in 2012

Before scoring those big wins late in 2012, Cook had nearly quit the sport altogether. In the spring of 2012, Cook’s performances took a dive. Per the Chronicle of the Horse, “he was riding badly, his horses weren’t at their best, and he just couldn’t seem to find clear rounds, no matter how high the jumps stood.”



He reportedly lost his grove during the USEF Olympic Selection Trials. He then couldn’t seem to get his rhythm back during subsequent competitions. For example, he had 16 faults during a 1.40-meter grand prix that May. Despite these setbacks, Cook said he decided to stick with it because he couldn’t imagine his life without horses. “I really didn’t want to go to school, so it was either that and be very unhappy, or really get after riding.”

To get back on track, Cook dropped out of the competitive circuit in order to get back to basics. He left his longtime trainers in order to team up with Eric Navet of France. He shipped three horses to Normandy and spent three months changing his riding style. Cook said Navet also encouraged him to change how he interacted with the horses; Cook became more involved in his animals’ daily routines and maintenance.

3. Cook Comes From a Wildly Successful, Wealthy Family

Cook is far from the only celebrity in the family. His father is billionaire Scott Cook. He co-founded the tax software firm Intuit in 1983, which makes products including TurboTax and QuickBooks. According to Forbes, Scott Cook is worth an estimated $3.8 billion.



Karl’s mother is Signe Ostby, a co-founder of the Center for Brand and Product Management at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She continues to serve on the center’s advisory board. According to her bio on the school’s website , she got her start working at Proctor & Gamble in 1976 before launching her own software startup in 1982.

Ostby is also a horse aficionado. She is the owner of Pomponio Ranch Stallions, a breeding ranch in San Gregorio, California. According to the site, the ranch has been in operation since 2011 and prides itself on its track record of breeding and training “world class show jumping horses.”

4. Karl and Kaley Bonded Over Their Shared Love of Horses

Cuoco has frequently posted photos of herself on horseback over the years. But it wasn’t until after her divorce from Ryan Sweeting in 2015 that she finally purchased her own horse, named Zara. Shortly after that, she competed in a horse-jumping event at the Flintridge Autumn Classic.

Cuoco and Cook reportedly met at a horse show in the spring of 2016. She said in an interview that year “I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be.”

It didn’t take long before the pair took to the competitive circuit together. In October of that year, they competed in separate events at the Longines Masters in Long Beach, California.



Their love of horses also played a large role on their wedding day. The ceremony was held at a horse stable near San Diego.

Legally KCSQUARED 6-30-18 ❤️ A post shared by @ normancook on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:56pm PDT

5. Karl Isn’t Shy About Sharing His Love For Kaley

Karl and Kaley got engaged in November 2017 after two years of dating. After popping the question, Karl posted a video to Instagram of the two dancing and saying “I love you.” The post reads: “In life, there is nothing like dancing right after getting engaged. The purity and grace of the moment are inexplicable, it is truly as though life were a balloon bouncing on the smoothest zephyr. Honey; all I want is to be a balloon bouncing, bobbing, and flowing through life together. You are my everything.”

In his first Instagram post as a married man, Karl again expressed how lucky he felt to be marrying Kaley. He wrote: “Good morning honey, I love you, and I’m sorry. I am still processing the greatest night of my life marrying the love of my life! I mean god damn that dress was amazing!”