Nolan North: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nolan North will be taking over the role of Cayde-6 in the upcoming Destiny 2 expansion, The Forsaken. Nathan Fillion may not be reprising Cayde, but he has expressed his happiness over the casting choice. “In a wonderful, amazing turn of events, it’s actually Nolan North,” he recently told Kotaku’s Splitscreen podcast.

But just who is North? What else has he appeared in, and how’d he nab the role?

Read on for details.

1. He Played Spencer’s Father in ‘Pretty Little Liars’

North may seem familiar, especially to younger fans. For seven years, from 2010 to 2017, he played Spencer’s father, Peter Hastings, on Pretty Little Liars.

The actor’s film and television credits don’t end there, though. He’s also appeared in shows and films like JAG, NCIS, Ugly Betty, Big Love, Haven, Rizzoli & Isles, Star Trek Into Tarkness and On the Doll, among others.

Pretty Little Liars wrapped up last year, after filming seven seasons. A win for the Freeform network and one of their most popular shows, the series finale reached an audience of about 1.41 million.

2. Nathan Fillion Says He Is “Unavailable” to Play the Role

I swear- this one works. COME HAVE LUNCH WITH ME!!!https://t.co/w17pPe9308 pic.twitter.com/uD1z7nb5jX — Nathan Fillion (@NathanFillion) March 27, 2017

According to IGN, Fillion says he will not be reprising his role as Hunter Vanguard in The Forsaken becuase he is “unavailable.”

This marks the second time that North is taking over for another actor in the series. In 2015, he took over the role of Ghost from Peter Dinklage.

Destiny 2’s Forsaken is slated for release on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In the world of voiceover, North has played the Penguin in the Batman: Arkham video game, several characters in Deadpool, and Edward Richtofen in Call of Duty.

3. He’s Been Referred to as ‘the Man in Every Video Game Ever Made’

A 2015 article in Kotaku describes North as “the man in every video game ever made.”

The article begins, “I can’t remember the last time I played a game that didn’t feature Nolan North’s ‘everyman’ tones.”

Who is his biggest influences in the world of voice over work? Frank Welker, whom North describes as the “Godfather of Voice Over.”

“He’s done everything from Freddy to Scooby Doo to Curious George. You look at his list of credits and they’re longer than traffic on the 405. Rob Paulsen, Maurice Lamarche, Jim Cummings are just a few others,” North tells Kotaku.

4. He Received a Special BAFTA Award Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Nolan North received a Special Award at the BAFTA for his outstanding contribution to performance in games.

In a statement, BAFTA’s Games Committee chair, said, ““We are thrilled to present our first special award in games performance to Nolan North. His singular talents, in both voice and mocap performance, help to tell incredible stories and make our game worlds so much more interesting. He has created some of the most beloved characters in games for almost 20 years, setting the standard as a pioneer of the range of exceptional performances we enjoy in the medium today. BAFTA is committed to celebrating and promoting the very best in games artistry, therefore I’m especially glad that BAFTA is taking this moment to honour Nolan, and through him the essential role that performance plays in games.”

In response, North said, “To be recognized for one’s work is always special, but to be recognized by BAFTA is truly an honor. I am humbled beyond words.”

5. He Attended University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a Baseball Scholarship

North was born in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in Rhode Island. He went on to major in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a baseball scholarship.

He subsequently worked in New York as a reporter for a year. After that, North decided to pursue a career in comedy and acting.

In an interview with Complex, North was asked how a trained journalist became involved in voice acting and gaming? He responded, “I did my graduate work at Emerson in Boston and I was actually a reporter for a year in New York and New Jersey. It donned on me that I wasn’t cut out for that line of work. I mean… there’s a certain thing that really good reports have that I just didn’t… I kind of fell back on my sense of humor to keep my sanity.”