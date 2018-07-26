Patricia Altschul Calls Ashley Jacobs a Fame Whore

On Southern Charm this past season, Patricia Altschul took Ashley Jacobs under her wing since she was the new girlfriend of longtime friend Thomas Ravenel. Over the course of the season, however, things have changed. Altschul no longer associates with the couple and has called Jacobs a “gold digger” on the show, echoing the opinions of some of the other Southern Charm cast members.

While gold digger has been a term Altschul has used to describe Jacobs, she now has a new one – “fame whore”. Altschul joked to Entertainment Tonight, “My new favorite word is ‘famewhore.’ I love to use it whenever possible, so … famewhore! Famewhore! Famewhore!”

Altschul then went on to say, “Call me a skeptic, and the fact that she was so adamant about getting a ring, getting clothes, getting jewelry, getting Vuitton luggage, I mean, it seemed a little too obvious to just be love … She’s kind of the example of what not to do. If you could write a list of what not to do, she would personify that.” Altschul also revealed that, “I called her a gold digger. I stand by that, and she told [my son] Whitney [Sudler-Smith], which I thought was kind of insulting, ‘If it weren’t for Thomas, you’d be my second choice.'” Perhaps that’s why Sudler-Smith has distanced himself from the couple as well. Ravenel and Sudler-Smith had been great friends for years.

One of the big reasons that Altschul reportedly has disassociated herself from Ravenel, in addition to Jacobs, is over a legal issue with Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend, Luzanne Otte, who is reportedly close with Altschul. Then, Altschul blocked Ravenel and Jacobs on social media. According to People, Altschul explained her actions and reasons, admitting that, “I’ve had no communication — I did block him and Ashley … I have had no communication, no phone calls, and they’re blocked.” She also confirmed that they were blocked over an incident with a friend that is currently being litigated.

After Altschul blocked Ravenel on social media, he publicly bashed her, according to Reality Blurb. Ravenel stated on Instagram that, “The queen of Southern gentility and the recent author on Southern etiquette has blocked me from Twitter and IG. Just FYI.”

Ravenel’s girlfriend, Jacobs, also took to social media to insult Altschul, writing, “The classy Grande Dame of Southern Charm is attacking me by retweeting nasty troll accounts. She doesn’t seem like the queen of gentility to me.”

When asked by Andy Cohen on the Southern Charm reunion if she still speaks with Altschul, Jacobs reportedly says “no”. Altschul never attends the reunion shows, so she is not there to defend herself, but she did reveal to Entertainment Tonight, “I understand that Ashley blames me for everything. Whatever it is, it’s my fault … if there’s anything that I want to take away from the reunion is, I didn’t do it!”

While Altschul has distanced herself from Jacobs and Ravenel, she has taken a liking to Kathryn Dennis, who she previously had a distaste for. They even watched part 1 of the season 5 Southern Charm reunion together.