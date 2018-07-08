‘Sharp Objects’ Live Stream: How to Watch the Premiere Online for Free

Fans of Gillian Flynn are excited about tonight’s premiere of Sharp Objects. If it’s anything like HBO’s other big hit by Flynn, Big Little Lies, then this eight-episode series is going to leave viewers with a lot to talk about. Each episode will air at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch HBO live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

How to Stream ‘Sharp Objects’ for Free

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO and Sharp Objects live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand right here. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package plus HBO, you would get 60-plus channels, including HBO, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and Sharp Objects live, or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Hulu: From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO to “Hulu With Live TV” for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you can then watch Sharp Objects live or on-demand on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

HBO Now: If you’re in the United States and you don’t have a cable or satellite subscription that includes HBO, you can use the HBO NOW service to watch the season premiere of Sharp Objects. It costs $14.99 a month but comes with a free trial. You can sign up on your computer or through a mobile or TV device, but signing up through a mobile device is easier. To find out if your specific mobile or TV device is supported, please visit the webpage here.

How to Stream ‘Sharp Objects’ Online If You Have an HBO Subscription

If you have a cable or satellite package that includes HBO, this section is for you. You can watch the season premiere for free via HBO Go. It’s a streaming service that’s included with a regular HBO cable subscription. You’ll need your cable or satellite log-in information to access the service.

On a computer, go to HBOGO.com and choose “Sign in” in the upper righthand corner. On mobile devices, open the HBO GO app and choose “sign in.” You’ll need to choose your TV provider, then enter your username and password for your TV account. If this is your first time using the service, you’ll need to create an HBO Go ID.

Some users have trouble sometimes using HBO Go (or even HBO Now) to stream, with the service not authenticating their log-in or hanging up at times. If you experience problems tonight, check HBO Go’s Twitter feed for error reports. Or if you’re in the U.S. and have HBO as part of your cable subscription, you can write them at this link. For a big episode like tonight’s, if you’re wanting to watch live it might be good to have a backup option (like the ones listed above) ready and waiting, just in case.

Previewing Tonight

The series will have eight episodes total. The first episode is called “Vanish.” The description for tonight’s episode, provided by HBO, reads: “Camille Preaker, a reporter for the St. Louis Chronicle, is sent to her rural hometown of Wind Gap to file a story about two missing girls, one of whom was found dead and presumed murdered. The assignment, which reunites Camille with her overbearing mother Adora, stepfather Alan Crellin and half-sister Amma, brings back traumatic childhood memories, including the death of Camille’s younger sister Marian when both were schoolgirls. Tormented by her past and seeking refuge through alcohol, Camille manages to join Detective Richard Willis and Chief of Police Vickery in following leads around town that might shed light on the fate of the two missing girls.”

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the season:

Episode 2, “Dirt,” airs on July 15

Episode 3, “Fix,” airs on July 22

Episode 4, “Ripe,” airs on July 29

Episode 5, “Closer,” airs on August 5

Episode 6, “Cherry,” airs on August 12

Episode 7, “Falling,” does not have a listed air date yet.

The series is supposed to have a total of eight episodes, but HBO has not listed the name or date for Episode 8 yet.

This is apparently going to be a very intense series. HBO is planning to air a PSA at the end of each episode about mental health. The PSA is expected to read: “If you or someone you know struggles with self-harm or substance abuse, please seek help by contacting the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 1-800-662-HELP (4357).”

Here’s a preview for tonight.