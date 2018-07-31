Skepta & Naomi Campbell: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

British rapper Skepta shared a 4D ultrasound on Instagram, and many believe that the mother of the child is supermodel Naomi Campbell. There have been rumors about the celebrity pair dating, but neither party have confirmed it, and the pregnancy announcement has many wondering whether they will make their relationship official.

Skepta, born Joseph Junior Adenuga, simply captioned the ultrasound post with a rose emoji. It is unclear whether he has plans to confirm the identity of the child’s mother to the public or continue to fuel speculation that it is Campbell.

Here’s what you need to know about Skepta and Campbell:

1. They First Met At the 2016 British Fashion Awards

Skepta and Campbell met at the 2016 British Fashion Awards. According to GQ, the pair were introduced by Edward Enninful, a longtime friend of Campbell’s, and they took Polaroids with Kate Moss before going to the after party together. “She was like a bullet just going and going and everyone else had to catch up,” Skepta said, recounting his first impression of Campbell.

The supermodel echoed his sentiment, saying that she had never felt so comfortable working with another man during their subsequent GQ photoshoot. “Even though I’ll have been modeling for 30 years in April, I’ve never felt comfortable modeling in underwear,” she said. “Junior made me feel very comfortable.”

2. They Were the Focus of a GQ Cover Story In March

Skepta and Campbell fueled speculation that they were dating when appeared on the cover of GQ together. While they did pose in a series of provocative positions with little to no clothing on, they kept the nature of their relationship under wraps. Instead, they spoke of politics, the #MeToo movement, and the perception of masculinity in the modern day.

“It’s great that we’re a black man and a black woman on the cover of British GQ in 2018,” said Campbell. “This is the new way; this is what it should be and how it should stay. We’re not a trend. And this year, if you look at fashion ad campaigns, there’s a person of color in every campaign – and that’s a big deal.”

Skepta expanded on Campbell’s comments, saying: “These magazines are such big deals because they shape how society sees beauty. So thank you to everybody who helped us get here and thank you for acknowledging us. But we’re still always going to do us. I don’t want to make a big thing out of things like this. It’s supposed to be like this.”

3. Skepta Previously Hinted At Their Pregnancy on Twitter

Wait ?? Skepta told me back in June that Naomi Campbell was pregnant 😱 https://t.co/bXXZvHynlx — wendy darlin (@EsthAji) July 30, 2018

Skepta sparked rumors that he and Campbell were are expecting a child together back in June. After a follower alluded to their relationship, the rapper responded with a pregnant woman emoji, which lead the follower to retweet his response after the ultrasound, adding: “Wait? Skepta told me back in June that Naomi Campbell was pregnant.”

Around the same time, the rapper also spoke on the importance of having loved ones who support him and the work he does. “I’ve always been moving forward in my life. Never try and force your art on people who don’t care about it,” he told The Ransom Note. “Those people are gonna have to acknowledge it. That teaching is everything I know. The people who support what I do, I care about them.

“Don’t make f**king stupid songs or stupid music for people who don’t care about you,” he added. “Why would you want to? What you want is for someone who doesn’t care about you to not be able to ignore you.”

4. Skepta Was Romantically Linked to Reality Star Chloe Ferry In 2016

Prior to his relationship with Campbell, Skepta was romantically linked to Chloe Ferry, who stars on the British reality series Geordie Shore. Ferry revealed that she and the rapper hooked up while they were on holiday at Ocean Beach. “It was the favorite day of me life!,” she told Mirror Celeb. “I was having a such a good time and kissed Skepta.”

“He was just there and we necked on,” she continued. “I haven’t spoken to him since, though. I was really drunk. I don’t remember much. It was an amazing holiday, I wish I was still there. I got that drunk.”

Campbell had several high-profile suitors before she allegedly began dating Skepta. She was engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton between 1993 and 1994, but they separated before the marriage. Campbell was also engaged to Formula One racing head Flavio Briatore between 1999 and 2003, but they too separated.

5. Campbell Has Said That She Would ‘Love’ to Have Children

Campbell has stated that she wants to have children own on several occasions. In an interview with ES Magazine, she expressed concerns over the fact that she may not be able to conceive children for much longer. “I think about having children all the time,” she said. “But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want.”

The supermodel went on to say that her children would need to have a strong male role model in their lives. “I do want a father figure”, she said. “I think it’s important. It’s the way I feel today, sitting here talking to you.”

Campbell also spoke about her desire to have children with Sunday Times, where she admitted that she doesn’t know when she’d be ready. “Well, I’m not saying I won’t have children,” she said. “I could have children. I just don’t know which way I’ll have children. But I think I’ll have children, everyone thinks I’ll be a good mother. I’ve always considered it. I’ll just do it when I’m ready. I’m not rushing to anyone’s drumbeat, I’m going to my own.”