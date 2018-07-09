‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Episode 7

Episode 7 of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight and emotions are running high, especially since the hometown dates are just around the corner. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 7 reads, “Traveling to the tropical paradise of The Bahamas, Becca focuses on her most important decision to date: Which four of the remaining six men will receive hometown dates? Four roses will be handed out this week on three one-on-one dates and one group date. There will not be a rose ceremony. Those four lucky men will bring Becca home with them to meet their families.”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette online here. Read on below for this week’s spoilers.

Colton Underwood Is a Virgin

Colton Underwood revealed to Becca Kufrin that he had dated a friend of hers and former Bachelor contestant, Tia Booth. This was a major obstacle that the two worked through after Underwood told Kufrin that the reason for ending things with Booth was mainly because of timing. Tonight, Underwood gets one of the three one-on-one dates and he has yet another secret to reveal. But, is it necessarily a bad secret?

No spoilers on the secret have been revealed prior to show time, but we are guessing the secret. Underwood is a virgin, according to Pop Sugar, so this sounds like it could be the secret Underwood tells Kufrin tonight. At some point this season, a promo video has shown Underwood telling Kufrin, “I’m not waiting for marriage. I’m waiting for the right person.” Meanwhile, Life & Style Magazine has also reported that Underwood tells the cameras that, “I’m nervous as f–k because I’ve been hiding something from her. I was ashamed and made up lies because I still am … I am a virgin.”

The other solo dates tonight go to front-runners Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen. According to ABC, when it comes to Yrigoyen’s date, he and Kufrin discuss his downfalls in love, so his brief marriage to ex-wife Kayla Cunningham is sure to be a part of this discussion. On Horstmann’s date, ABC reported that, “Blake shares how his parents’ particularly rough divorce shaped his perspective on relationships and proceeds to reveal to Becca his true feelings for her.”

Three Men Vie for the 2018 “Bachelorette” Hometown Dates

All three men on the solo dates receive roses, which leaves Leo Dottavio, Jason Tartick and Wills Reid to battle it out on the group date. Only one of these men will move on to the hometown dates and the official ABC group date synopsis reads, “The stakes are high on the group date as there is only one hometown rose left. Is there one man among the three that Becca can see a phenomenal relationship with in the future? The tension is diffused as Becca joins them for a spirited game of beach volleyball. However, the suspense still hangs heavy in the air as each man’s fate is decided, leaving two utterly heartbroken.”

According to Reality Steve, Tartick makes it to the final four winners and the other two are eliminated. And so, your final 4 contestants are Tartick, Yrigoyen, Horstmann and Underwood.