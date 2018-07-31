ABC’s ‘The Proposal’ July 30: Meet the Contestants

Ten women will be vying for the heart of man Winston tonight. The ten ladies are putting it all on the line to win the heart of a man they don’t even know. They were each hand-picked by a group of professional matchmakers; so they’ve jumped a few hurdles to make it to the show live. But who will be the one accepting an engagement ring at the end of tonight’s episode?

Read on to learn a bit about some of tonight’s contestants.

Shelby Lynn Brown

Shelby is a traveling makeup artist with over 10k followers. In 2016, she represented Idaho at the Miss United States Pageant. She has since worked a number of years as a makeup artist and even founded her own company, Marquess Beauty.

Speaking of her job to Pageant News, Shelby said, “I decided it was time to take the first step in creating my beauty empire. Pageants gave me a leg up in the industry and a unique perspective as a consumer.”

In the same interview, Shelby was asked about a day in her life. She said, “An average day for me is a hectic one. Heading to the gym in the morning before my day starts is important to keep me balanced. After, depending on the day, I can have either hair and makeup clients scheduled, or meetings and errands to run for Marquess, or sometimes both! Running Marquess Beauty is my main priority right now so if I’m not fulfilling orders I am constantly working on social media, flash sales, marketing, designing new styles and improving the website. After all that, I actually love to cook so I take the time in the evenings to cook for myself. I’m not a true vegetarian or vegan but I love following new recipes to try to be as healthy as I can!”

Casey Weems

Casey is an actor, singer, and dancer.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Honors College at Western Carolina University in North Carolina with a BFA in Musical Theater.

Her website states that she enjoys journaling, finding hole-in-the-wall food spots, and has recently taken up sign language because she hopes to work with the Deaf West Theater in LA.

Lauren Hammond

Lauren dreams of falling in love with the perfect guy and is ready for that proposal.

During her interview portion, Lauren shared that she was extremely nervous. She shared with Winston that she ‘wants love.’

Claire White

Claire admits that everyone who she is friends with is either engaged, married, or has children, and she’s willing and ready to do what it takes to find someone who will pop the question.

Kathleen Tripp

Kathleen is a 29-year-old managing marketer. She says she is here to find her best friend and partner, but hopes she can find someone who she can emotionally connect with more than in her past relationships.

Landy Cajuste

Landy is a real esate agent from Texas. She is a former cheerleader. “I’m the perfect woman you would want to have with you for the rest of your life,” she tells ABC’s cameras.

Caitlin Conroy

Conroy is a 28-year-old paralegal from Florida. She enjoys baking in her free time.

In an interview with Naples News, Conroy admitted, “I’ve never done anything like this before. It’s shocking they even picked me.”

The article states that she grew up in Naples and graduated from the University of Tampa in 2012. These days, she works at her family’s business, Conroy, Conroy, & Durant.

Bridget Praytor

Bridget enjoys competing in Spartan races. She’s an uplifting spirit and enjoys being a coach. “Life would never be boring with me,” she tells the cameras.

Dominique Walker

Dominique Walker is a 23-year-old server from Austin, Texas. In her spare time, she collects watches. Dominque has four jobs, and enjoys staying busy.

Abby Sullivan

Abby Sullivan works as a showgirl in Vegas. She says she wants to find someone who cares more about what she’s like on the inside than what she looks like on the outside.