Vans Warped Tour ‘Mass Casualty Incident’ in Burgettstown

A “mass casualty incident” has been declared at the Vans Warped Tour in Burgettstown, Pennsyvlania, on July 16. WPXI reports that multiple people have already been transported from the venue in Washington County with paramedics still waiting to extract more. The incident occurred at the Key Bank Pavillion, located at 665 Route 18 in Burgettstown.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Burgettstown at the time of writing is 89 degrees. The website says that the “Real Feel” is 96 degrees with 57 percent humidity. The public safety director for Washington County, Jeff Yates, told ABC Pittsburgh that “multiple heat-related incidents were being reported at the show.” CBS Pittsburgh says that 13 people have been transported from the venue so far. youy

The official Vans Warped Tour website says that the doors for the concert opened at 11 a.m. Among the bands scheduled to play at the show were Bowling For Soup, Simple Plan and Reel Big Fish. The festival has been running since 1995. In November 2017, founder Kevin Lyman said that 2018 would be the final year of the cross country version of the festival. The day before the Burgettstown show, Lyman announced on Twitter that the capacity at the Burgettstown show had been “increased.”

The website for the tour advertises several Cool Gear Hydration Stations that offers free filtered water to concert goers. The show also has low priced bottled water for sale.

Less than a week before the Burgettstown incident, it was reported that more than 200 people were treated for heat exhaustion at the Warped Tour event in Tennessee. During the concert, 20 people were transported to Vanerbilt University Medical Center.

today feat. acoustic @yellowcard set (@williamryankey) & beautifully obnoxious @gooddyeyoung hair dye. @hytchrewards taught us how to earn rewards & save the environment by carpooling! we closed the day w/@picturesqueband + @nekrogoblikonofficial pic.twitter.com/nazXt2OldC — Vans Warped Tour (@VansWarpedTour) July 11, 2018

The temperature in Nashville that day was reported to be in the upper 90s.