How to Watch Kevin Hart’s TV Show ‘TKO: Total Knock Out’ Online

Kevin Hart stars on a new competition TV show, titled TKO: Total Knock Out, premiering on July 11, 2018, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT. According to Xfinity, the official plot description of the series reads, “Contestants from all walks of life battle against each other in this new obstacle course competition series from executive producer Mark Burnett. During each episode, contestants race through a daunting obstacle course one at a time while the four other players man battle stations along the way, firing over-the-top projectiles in an effort to knock them off and slow them down. The two top players advance to a final showdown where they face off for a cash prize. Comic and actor Kevin Hart hosts and executive produces.”

For those who want to watch the show, whether you do or do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available and various means of live streaming TKO. Read on for options on how to watch the premiere, as well as the show itself, and the live feeds online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24/7, with the live feeds available via All-Access. In addition, fans get the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of Big Brother via CBS All-Access. According to CBS, fans without a CBS All Access subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes form this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Recently, TKO host Kevin Hart dished on the new show to Parade, saying, “This is a show where we’re going after your individual that may or may not consider themselves to be an athlete. Along the way, there’s a lot of good; there’s a lot of funny. And that funny comes with falls, but the good comes with challenging themselves to do what they may or may not have thought that they could.” The show has been green-lit as a 10-part series for 2018.