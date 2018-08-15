AGT 2018 Dunkin Save Vote: America’s Got Talent Voting App Rules

The first live shows of the season have started airing this week for America’s Got Talent 2018. Last night, the first twelve acts, out of the top 36 performers, put on performances for the judges, as well as America. Some excelled and received rave reviews, while others got buzzers. Tonight, only 7 acts will make it through to the next round of the competition, as part 1 of the quarter finals comes to a close. During the live results show, at-home viewers will have the opportunity to vote live, using the Dunkin’ Save, to try to save one of the acts in jeopardy, according to News OK.

To vote online to use the Dunkin’ Save for your favorite acts, you can access your voting here. To sign up to use the Dunkin’ Save, you can either sign in via Facebook or enter your email with a password. Then check off “I have read and agree to the NBC Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Video Viewing Policy. I understand that NBC Entertainment may send me the latest news, promotions and more from NBC.” If you already have an NBC profile, simply sign in. By signing up for an NBC profile, you can also watch NBC programming on the website, as well as link your TV provider.

Fans are also able to save their favorite acts by using the AGT voting app, as the live results show airs as well. When voting via the AGT App, the website notes, “For the best possible experience, please make sure to update your device to the latest Android or iOS operating system before running the app. If you experience issues, make sure to completely close out of the app, reboot your device and restart the America’s Got Talent App. If issues persist, please contact us at http://www.nbc.com/contact/general.” The AGT app is available via the iTunes Apple Store, as well as Google Play.

The acts who performed last night on the show included golden buzzer winner Amanda Mena, the Angel City Chorale, golden buzzer-winning singer Courtney Hadwin, young rapper Flau’jae, the novelty act Human Fountains, dance group Junior New System, escape artist Lord Nil, diabolo artist Mochi, the PAC Dance Team, magician Shin Lim, stand-up comedienne Vicki Barbolak and family band We Three. The Human Fountains didn’t rub all of the judges the right way this time around and judge Mel B has always been disgusted by their spitting and sharing fluids in their act. The judges also weren’t as fond of daredevil escape artist Lord Nil. Some of the judges, mostly Mel B, were worried that his act was just too dangerous. The PAC Dance Team also were criticized by several of the judges, who felt the act was not on the level it needed to be in order to compete on this show. A couple of the other acts received mixed reviews after their performances, but some of the real stand-outs were Amanda Mena, the Angel City Chorale, Courtney Hadwin, Flau’jae, Mochi and Shin Lim.

Last season’s winner on AGT, singing ventriloquist Darci Lynne, is set to appear on the live results show to put on a performance. Lynne has been performing all over the country and has several upcoming tour dates. Contestants this season on America’s Got Talent are vying for a $1 million prize and headline a show at the Paris Theater in the Paris hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is set for November 2 – 4, 2018.