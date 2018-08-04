C Struggs Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rapper C Struggs of Dallas, Texas died on August 3rd after cancer in his brain and neck metastasized and “ripped through his body,” the Sun reported.

C Struggs, real name Corey Struggs, built a fan base after collabing with Rick Ross on track “Do It.” With that foundation, he rose to fame after releasing his own tracks “Work,” “How Ya Come” and “Give 2 Fuccs.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Doctors Gave Struggs 8 Weeks to Live, But The Cancer Spread Much Quicker Than Expected

Urban Islandz reported that doctors overestimated how much time Struggs had. His cancer is believed to have spread much quicker than doctors expected.

Struggs was first diagnosed back in March, had surgery in April, and just recently was told he had eight weeks to live. Struggs kept working until his body became so weak that he had to check himself into the hospital.

“It Ant Over Until GOD Say Sooo,” Struggs said in a Facebook post on July 30th.

2. Struggs Father Died of Cancer Four Years Ago

Struggs posted photos of himself and his children to his Instagram account on July 13th with a caption that read “Rest up Tito love you watch ova us 4yrs today.”

Struggs claims it was music that helped him escape from a troubled childhood. He eventually started selling drugs on the street to “survive,” but then started making music full-time. His father was good to him. The two were close, so when he died of cancer four years ago, Struggs took it hard.

“I’m just somebody from a struggle trying to make it,” Struggs said to the Falls Observer back in June 2016.

Struggs grew up around drug addiction and drug dealers.

“There’s nothing fun about that,” Struggs said. “It’s nothing to brag about.”

“When people listen to my music, I want it to make them want to better themselves and rise up out of this. I try to let them know that this is not the only path you can take in life.”

3. Struggs’ Oldest Son Died in 2014; he Left Two Other Sons Behind

God u are ultimate A post shared by C.Struggs (@cstruggs232) on Jul 1, 2018 at 8:07pm PDT

Strugg’s oldest son Torey died in an accident back in 2014.

He has as two younger sons, Corey Jr. and Cortez, who he fought to live for.

Back in March, after Struggs first found out about his cancer, he wrote this on his Facebook page:

FB Fam im having surgery on my necc n head April 3rd please pray for me frfr I’ve never had surgery or been to sleep before but in order for me to have a chance to live n raise Corey n Cortez I gotta do this. I be drowning my fears out with music features n shooting videos etc I need strength frfr y’all know ion hide s***t I’m so f****n scared n agg so if I busta n***a a** this weekend it’s because I’m mentally drained I’m so tired of takin Ls starting ova s**t n beIN strong.

4. Struggs Kept Working Eight Days Leading up to His Death

“He was putting up a good fight because he was recording music and even doing videos and all that s**t, but his health got really bad over the last couple of days,” friends of Struggs told Urban Islandz.

“His death is a big blow to the community because he was someone who was loved by everyone he ain’t got no beef, everyone love Struggs.”

Struggs died surrounded by his family and friends.

5. Fans Pay Tribute to C Struggs on Twitter

Rick Ross, who helped C Struggs get his career started, commented on his passing.

Rick Ross pays homage to Dallas rapper C Struggs #RipCstruggs 🙏🏾 , Ross also witnessed Struggs hard work and blessed him with a free verse 3 years ago. pic.twitter.com/vQTvBwbbMH — Hustle Hearted (@HustleHeartedHQ) August 4, 2018

Fans mourned:

Long live a Legend 🗣 #CStruggs you showed me that anybody can make it no matter what circumstances or odds you face to the art music RIP Champ 👏🏾🦍🎤 pic.twitter.com/FuerwJSPNa — SUMR 18’ (@nowaydee) August 3, 2018

Rest in Heaven C Struggs. May your legacy live on. Repost @ihearttiffrose

・・・

I’m in real tears right now 😢@CStruggsGMG

You are such a beautiful soul, I’m so glad we crossed paths.… https://t.co/4OM9koluHI — TXTea w Tiffany Rose (@txteatheshow) August 4, 2018

C Struggs impact on the music scene will be remembered Forever… One of the great Dallas rappers I followed. #flyhigh — BigBangPrintingCEO (@OFFICIALHYPEXXL) August 4, 2018

RIP C.Struggs

Didn’t Personally Know You Or Met You But U Put On for the City Homie and A lot Of People Have Luv For You #Respect — Red Cup Nation (@redcupnation1) August 3, 2018

Struggs’ nephew G$O Coos$er tweeted

My uncle gone man 😢🙏🏽😢🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 RIP MY UNCLE C Corey Struggs IM HURT TO THE MAXXXXX BRO NOOOOO — G.$.O Coo$er🦍 (@boss__gant6) August 3, 2018

“RIP UNCLE LOVE YA ON ME , THIS RAP S**T FOR YOU,” he added.