Emily Ratajkowski Wears Thong Bikini on WaveRunner

Emily Ratajkowski posted a picture of herself riding a WaveRunner, wearing a thong bikini, on Instagram. The model/actress posed for the cute picture, showing off her derriere while looking over her shoulder at the camera.

You can see the photo below.

Helmet? Y/N A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Aug 11, 2018 at 8:03am PDT

Known for posting sexy bikini photos on a regular basis, Ratajkowski seemed to make a bit of a joke in the caption of her photo, asking her fans about the helmet she was wearing. “Helmet? Y/N” seems to be a playful joke — because the Entourage star knows that no one was looking at her helmet. Some people were pretty quick to catch on.

“How are you so pretty with that on? I’d look like a burnt potato,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Always wear your helmet,” wrote another, with a smiley face emoji.

Before sharing this WaveRunner snap, Ratajkowski shared a couple of pictures from a UNICEF event that she attended, in Italy, on Friday.

“SARDINIA. Thank you @unicef for a beautiful evening,” she captioned the post. The event was the first-ever Unicef Summer Gala. Several other celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Ricky Martin, and Heidi Klum, were all in attendance.

“The inaugural Unicef Summer Gala, presented by LuisaViaRoma, a charity event to support UNICEF’s activities to protect children’s rights worldwide, which all but took over the tiny coastal town with a full-blown black tie bash that lasted long into the early hours of the morning, complete with a live auction and performances by Martin, Ora, and Sofia Carson,” W Magazine reports.

EmRata seemed to have a great time at the event, which featured a special performance by Ricky Martin. Ratajkowski uploaded a couple of videos to her Instagram story, recording Martin singing. She also uploaded a video of herself dancing in her seat.

She wore a stunning, black, sheer lace dress with a ruffled, tiered skirt to the event. Her huge engagement ring complimented her look — she married husband Sebastian Bear-Mcclard back in February.