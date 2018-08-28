AGT’s German Singer Hans: What Is His Real Name?

Hans is a German singer, dancer, accordion player and entertainer, who has made a splash on America’s Got Talent 2018. According to ABC Net, Hans’ real name is Matt Gilbertson and he is a self-proclaimed “international superstar, sex symbol, accordionist, home wrecker, Madonna fan”. And, after receiving rave reviews from viewers on social media, Hans gushed on Facebook that, “I’m thrilled with the reaction. I’m just here to give the world a show! I can say expect so much more than you’ve already seen. You think you know what I’m all about? Think again! This will be the greatest show on Earth!”

While fans can watch Hans perform on AGT, he will also be putting on his show “Like A German” at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. The description of Hans’ show reads, “International superstar Hans, the boy wonder of Berlin, serves up an all-singing, all-tap dancing, accordion-pumping, glittering blitzkrieg of cabaret backed by his three-piece band, The Ungrateful Bastards! With more sparkle than a Studio 54 mirrorball and more feathers than a battery hen farm, hilarious Hans will have you slapping your thighs so hard, you’ll think it’s Oktoberfest. He’s a little Marlene, a little Madonna. A little Minogue, a little … Merkel. Hans is the ultimate showboy … In a pair of showgirl hot pants. ‘Hans down one of the most hilarious nights’.”

For those hoping to vote for Hans tonight, whether online or via phone, you can find your voting options here. We also have a rundown on the season 13 voting methods for the show, which you can check out in our AGT voting post.

There are four methods for voting this season and they include calling phone numbers assigned to the individual contestants, on https://agtvote.votenow.nbc.com, using the AGT app via the App Store and/or Google Play, and by using a X1 voice remote if you are an Xfinity X1 customer. Simply say “Vote for AGT” into the remote or press the remote’s info button while the show airs live, as reported by Knox News. Tonight’s show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the NBC network.

If you would like to watch the show live, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch the NBC network live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to Hulu’s extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app. If you can’t watch AGT live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app. If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app. If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to being able to watch the NBC network live via the above streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, FuboTV or Sling credentials to do that.