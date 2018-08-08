International Cat Day: Best Memes & Twitter Reactions

International Cat Day is here, and social media is teeming with pictures, memes and gifs of the internet’s (second) favorite pet. Although many readers might believe International Cat Day were created by crazy cat fanatics, the holiday was actually created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to raise awareness for cats in need.

The IFAW has existed since 1969 and was founded in Canada. The animal rights group’s goal is to save animals in need, whether they need rescuing from environmental disasters and flooding or to help save populations from cruelty and hunting.

It's hump day but don't have a CATTITUDE….. it’s also International Cat Day! What's your favorite cat video/meme? Please share!#InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/IqDBBaAjkP — Hauptman, O'Brien (@OmahaInjury) August 8, 2018

“Our vision is a world where animals are respected and protected,” reads a statement on their site. “We promise supporters and policy makers effective animal protection solutions delivered with intelligence, compassion and integrity.”

Not only is the world gifted with International Cat Day, but there are two other cat holidays celebrated as well: National Cat Day on October 29 and World Cat Day on February 17.

I’ll give you two guesses which one I’d be. #internationalcatday pic.twitter.com/P1qUWltSbi — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) August 8, 2018

Cats have largely monopolized the internet by this point of 2018. According to Google trend expert Nicole Bell:

“When we look at the overall search interest between cats and dogs, dogs are still in the lead,” Bell said. “But, when it comes to the internet, we can all agree cats win.”

With over 30 percent of American households owning cats as pets, it comes as no surprise that International Cat Day is a big hit. Cat lovers everywhere are celebrating the day in a variety of ways; some spent the day doting on their fur-babies, spoiling them with snacks and catnip, others uploaded hundreds of pics of their cats to social media to share their cuteness with world. The rest of the internet did what it does best, and churned out thousands of hilarious memes and gifs for the rest of the world to enjoy.

To celebrate International Cat Day, we have gathered all of the cutest, funniest and best cat memes on the internet, like these crazy cats acting out the infamous scene from Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas:

Meowy #internationalcatday! And here is my favorite cat meme of all time to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/UVhPNmHNS0 — Tasha 🦋💚💛 (@WeWillQuackYou) August 8, 2018

Twitter was obviously flooded with memes reminding the world just how cat-like our favorite feline fur-babies really are. Like these little guys that many cat owners can relate to:

And this handsome stud winking at the camera:

Grumpy Cat also made her rounds on International Cat Day, with a plethora of nostalgic memes popping up from her rise to fame six years ago.

For those of you who aren’t familiar with Grumpy Cat, she became an instant internet sensation after her first photo debuted on Reddit in 2012. Several people thought the photo was actually edited, because her trademark frown was almost cartoon-like in nature. Her owners posted a few videos of her on YouTube to prove that the photos weren’t Photoshopped, and the videos quickly went viral.

Grumpy Cat’s real name is Tardar Sauce, and despite her grumpy demeanor, she is actually a very normal, sassy, playful cat 99 percent of the time.

The rest of the internet just posted some generally hilarious memes involving cats, like this happy guy licking the Earth:

And the world in the shape of a cat playing with a toy:

And this incredibly relatable cat hair post:

😸😻It's International Cat Day! 😻😸 MEOWS for everyone! Now you may know that I have a pooch, but I do adore cats (demonstrated by my love of putting cat ears on EVERYTHING! 😹). Who is your favourite kitty or what is your favourite cat meme? Pics ar… https://t.co/C6wa0fCTQS pic.twitter.com/TYPSqVAzGA — 💖💀VelvetVolcano💀💖 (@VelvetVolcano) August 8, 2018

And all the rest of these amazing memes:

Literally just a whole bunch of hilarious cat memes in honor of International Cat Day https://t.co/1mUop4LMPg pic.twitter.com/e92S7ed6Dk — Compassion 4 Animals (@AmyRoseKathryn) August 8, 2017

To celebrate international cat day, here is my all time favourite cat meme 😬🐱 #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/ULTpTUoRaj — JB Contemporary Artist (@JB_VisualArtist) August 8, 2016

Memes About Cats For International Cat Day

#InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/UNgX0bEbzs — Hazel Waters (@Waters__Hazel) August 8, 2017

To cap it off, here’s a few worldly lessons everyone could learn from cats, to help them lead a happier, more complete life. Happy International Cat Day!