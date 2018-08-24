Lisa Fleming’s Cause of Death Not Related to Weight

My 600-Lb Life star Lisa Fleming has died, according to TMZ. According to Fleming’s daughter, Danielle, her mom’s cause of death was not related to her weight. Danielle told TMZ that her mother was sick, but didn’t specify what she had been sick with.

“Fleming’s daughter Danielle says her mom passed Thursday. Danielle tells TMZ her mom’s death had nothing to do with her weight. In fact, she says Lisa had lost 200 pounds after she appeared on the show and was actually able to stand on her own,” TMZ reports.

Fleming was just 50 years old.

Danielle Fleming posted an emotional message on Facebook on Thursday, August 23, after her mom’s passing. The message was posted as a caption to a picture of Danielle holding her mom’s hand. You can read it below.

“I am truly at a loss for words right now. God knows I wanted you to hold on until I got here but He knew what was best for me. I didn’t need to see you like that! This morning I sat and held your hand for 4 hours knowing nothing I could’ve done would bring you back to me. Anybody who knows me knows I gave my mother my ALL! She was my world and I was her #NumberOneGirl. Mommy, I love you from here to the stars and back! Those babies loved you even more. I’m happy you’re no longer in pain and stuck in that bed. Y’all pray for me, check on me, come see about me because I am not ok! I love my mama & I wouldn’t wish this pain on my worse enemy.”

Lisa Fleming appeared on Season 6 of My 600-lb Life. When she first got in contact with the show’s producers, she weighed more than 700 pounds. At that time, her daughter had found maggots in the folds of her mother’s skin. According to Radar Online, Fleming was able to lose 87 pounds after she was taken to the hospital. When she was sent home, however, she started putting weight back on. According to the report, Fleming never ended up going through with weight loss surgery.