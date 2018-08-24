Robin Leach Cause of Death: How Did he Die?

Celebrity columnist Robin Leach, best known for hosting “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” has died.

According to a statement released by his family, Leach died on August 23rd at a hospital in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Cause of death was a stroke.

Statement from #RobinLeach family: "Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m." 1/2 — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

Leach was hospitalized on August 21st, when the stroke first occurred while he was vacationing in Mexico. He was placed in hospice care soon after. According to his family, his health has been poor for the past 10 months, since he first suffered a stroke.

Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He'd been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

Leach had a mini stroke last year in November, also while vacationing in Cabo San Lucas. He spent weeks recovering in a hospital in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Leach’s son arranged for a private plane to take his father to Saint Rose Dominican Hospital when he realized his dad couldn’t eat or walk.

“I started rehabilitation on my right side,” Leach told Daily Mail. “I need my right hand to type!”

Leach was hospitalized for weeks as his lungs kept filling with blood following procedures. “My two brothers and I are extremely encouraged by Robin’s strength and determination to get back to journalism,” Leach’s son Steve said.

More from #RobinLeach family: "Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach." — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) August 24, 2018

Leach was born in London during World War II. Journalism became his passion at a young age. By 18, he was working for Daily Mail. He moved to the United States in the 60s and started writing for the New York Daily News, People magazine and Ladies Home Journal. He solely covered entertainment news and worked as a top tabloid editor for the Star.

Leach’s television career started in the late 70s. He reported on air for KABC-TV Los Angeles, WABC-TV New York and CNN’s “People Tonight.” Leach was a part of the editorial team that launched “Entertainment Tonight,” which lead to the birth of “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.”

He moved to Las Vegas in the 90s where he worked as an entertainment columnist at the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They were first to report his death.