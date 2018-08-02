‘The Four: Battle for Stardom’ Season 2 Winners: Meet the Top 4 Finalists

The Four: Battle for Stardom season 2 airs its finale tonight, with the top 4 finalists singing for the win, but there can only be one winner. The contestants left in the competition ate James Graham, Leah Jenae, Whitney Reign and Sharaya J. Each will face off in head-to-head battles, on the finale, in front of judges Sean “Diddy” Combs, DJ Khaled and Meghan Trainor. According to Gold Derby, Graham has been favored by viewers to win, but Leah Jenae and Sharaya J aren’t too far behind in their votes.

When it comes to what to expect on the finale episode, Executive Producer David Friedman told TV Insider that season 1 winner, Evvie McKinney, will appear. Friedman revealed, “We had Evvie and Zhavia in our comeback episode before the finale and we hinted at the fact that Evvie would be back to do her new single. [It’s] something she’s been working on really hard for the last three or four months since winning the show six months ago. I know she’s excited and I know Puff’s [judge Sean Combs] excited about everyone hearing the first single. She’ll do her own performance and it’s a single that will be downloadable the night of the finale.”

Friedman also dished on the four finalists in the finale, stating that, “Going into the finale, I think we found four really, really exceptionally talented artists, and two of them were original members of The Four [this season] which again shows how this format’s different. In the beginning of the season, we’re saying, ‘Here are four people that we think are worthy of winning this show, but over the next X-amount of weeks — in this case eight weeks total — feel free to come and try and knock them out.’ And then, when you get to the finale. two of them are from the original four, which shows you the talent level that’s out there and the ability for our panel to have found two great singers and performers.”

Friedman continued, saying, “So surprise-wise, I think each one of them brings a different skill to the finale. I can’t tell you too much but I will tell you that it’s definitely not easy, like you cannot open that show and say, ‘I know who’s going win’ — you do not know who’s going to win this show.”

Gearing up for the big finale showing, Graham thanked fans and followers on his Facebook page, writing, “IT’S FINALE DAY!!!! It has been an incredible journey, made even more special by every single one of you being with me along the way!! The support has been overwhelming. From all the staff at The Four and FOX, to the judges … everyone has been amazing and I just can’t thank you enough for this incredible opportunity. Tonight I will give it my alllll!! As I always say … I love you all so much.”

