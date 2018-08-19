Tom Felton Is Still Trying To Get Matthew Lewis to Come to the Dark Side

Who said Gryffindors and Slytherins can’t be friends?

Harry Potter fans were ecstatic to see a photo of Tom Felton and Matthew Lewis together over the weekend. The two actors — who starred in the films as Draco Malfoy and Neville Longbottom respectively — were hanging out in Venice Beach, California, grabbing a beer.

Though they officially finished all things Harry Potter back in 2011 (when Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was released), many of the cast members have remained in touch. Felton and Lewis are no exception to that. The guys have hung out together over the years, and seem to have a really close friendship — that tends to be full of healthy Harry Potter references.

After seeing each other this weekend, Felton posted a picture of himself and Lewis on Instagram. The picture showed the two guys standing in a bar. In the photo, Lewis appears irritated as Felton holds a green Slytherin backpack up against him.

“See how close he was to converting,” Felton captioned the picture. He used the hashtag #gryffindork to poke fun at their on-screen rivalry.

You can check out the post below.

Clearly meant as a joke, Lewis had more fun with the picture, posting a comment on Felton’s Instagram a short time later.

“I can’t even go for a pint without you hounding me. Can’t you have an Adidas bag like the regular folk?” Lewis joked. Lewis added his very own hashtag — #Gryfforthewin — showing his allegiance to the house of scarlet and gold.

Matthew Lewis posted a similar photo on Instagram, sharing another funny caption.

“Take your Slytherin paws off me, you damn dirty ape,” Lewis captioned the photo. You can see it below.