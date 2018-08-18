Vanessa Hudgens Dons Bright Bikini While Drinking From a Blender

Vanessa Hudgens’ recently celebrated her boyfriend’s birthday in a bright, orange-hued bikini. The actress posted a couple of photos of herself standing in the kitchen while drinking margaritas straight from the blender. The brunette beauty appeared to be having a grand ole’ time as she sipped an adult beverage while showing off her incredibly toned abs — and her belly ring.

“When [you] find yourself drinking frozen margaritas out of the blender lol cause it’s your mans birthday of course,” Hudgens captioned her Instagram post. You can check out the post below.

Hudgens coupled her orange bikini with a long patchwork-like robe of sorts. The long-sleeved, floor-length garment also featured some sort of black fur cuffs that matched the trim around the neck. Hudgens was all smiles as she looked into the camera with her hair up in a messy bun.

Hudgens has been dating Austin Butler since 2011. The couple has done the long distance thing on and off, but have figured out how to make their relationship work. Hudgens and Butler are very supportive of one another — which is something that Hudgens spoke about in a recent interview.

“We’ll always have each other’s backs so it’s nice,” Hudgens told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “I am so stoked for him right now, and the fact that he just did Broadway for the first time [The Iceman Cometh], just did a film with Jim Jarmusch. I’m like, I can’t! I’m so proud,” she added.

Austin Butler turned 27 on August 17. It’s unclear what other plans the lovebirds had to celebrate, but Hudgens wearing a bikini and drinking margaritas was clearly a highlight of the day that she wanted to share with her fans.

Hudgens posted another photo, capturing a sweet moment between her and her boyfriend.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and my love @austinbutler I’m a lucky lady except for when we’re playing chess. Then I’m not so lucky,” Hudgens captioned the pic.