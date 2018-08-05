How to Watch The Venture Bros Episodes Online Without Cable

With The Venture Bros set to return for a seventh season after a two-year layoff, it seems like the right time to explore your options for watching the show–both new episodes and old–online without a cable subscription.

New episodes air Sunday nights at midnight ET/PT on Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, beginning with the premiere on August 5. If you want to watch those new episodes live as they air, or if you want to watch episodes from the previous six seasons online, you can do so via one of the following over-the-top, cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Hulu With Live TV will give you access to every previously-aired Venture Bros, as well as a live stream of Cartoon Network, while Sling TV will simply get you the latter.

Here’s a complete rundown of both:

Hulu With Live TV

Not only does Hulu have a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library that includes every episode from the first six seasons of The Venture Bros, but they also offer a bundle of live TV channels, including Cartoon Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the show on-demand or live as it airs on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, you’ll still get access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library (which, in addition to having old episodes, will also have new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV:

Cartoon Network is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either bundle, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

AdultSwim.com

Another option for watching the show online–though it’s less of a comprehensive option–is the Adult Swim website. They have a handful of episodes that you can watch online for free, as well as some others from Season 5 that you can watch if you sign in to a cable provider.