Cynthia Nixon’s Wife & Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cynthia Nixon is a former actress and current gubernatorial candidate for New York, running in opposition to incumbent Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon is married to Christine Marinoni. She has one child with Marinoni, and two children from her former relationship with Danny Mozes.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Nixon & Marinoni Met in 2001 Over Shared Political Activism

Nixon and Marinoni reportedly met in 2001 while Nixon was still with Mozes. Marinoni was working as an education organizer, according to Advocate, and Nixon was working to reduce public school sizes.

Nixon and Marinoni began their relationship as friends. Nixon had never been in a relationship with a woman, and even hired a publicist to kill any rumors of romance about her then-friendship with Marinoni. But by 2004, Nixon had left Mozes and begun openly dating Marinoni.

Of her sexuality, Nixon said to Advocate, “I identify as gay as a political stance. If anybody, prior to my meeting and falling in love with Christine, had asked me about what I think about sexuality, I would have said I think we’re all bisexual. But I had that point of view without ever having felt attracted to a woman. I had never met a woman I was attracted to [before Christine]. And maybe if I’d met her when I was 20, I would have fallen in love and only dated women. But maybe if I’d met her at 20, I wouldn’t have responded at all. Who knows?”

2. Marinoni & Nixon’s Child, Max Ellington Nixon-Marinoni, Is Seven Years Old

Nixon and Marinoni welcomed their only son Max in 2011, a year they became engaged in 2009. Marinoni was the one who carried the child. Marinoni and Nixon received a sperm donation from a “male friend” that they’ve never publicly identified, according to The New York Times.

In 2012, Nixon spoke to The New York Times about her three children, and how she doesn’t necessarily view them as “achievements.”

She said, “I know everybody says their kids are their greatest achievement…and I think my kids are wildly impressive and great, but I don’t feel like they’re my achievement, really. They’re their own people. My relative sanity, I feel, has created a pretty good world for them. Not a perfect world by any means, but a pretty good one.”

3. Nixon’s Oldest Child, Sam, Came Out as Transgender in 2018

Nixon’s oldest child, originally named Samantha, publicly came out as transgender in 2018, and now responds to “Seph” or “Samuel.” The announcement of Seph’s transition came via an Instagram from Nixon, who wrote, “I’m so proud of my son Samuel Joseph Mozes (called Seph) who graduated college this month. I salute him and everyone else marking today’s #TransDayof Action, #TDOA.”

Seph is now 22 years old and recently graduated from the University of Chicago. His brother, Charles, is 15 years old.

4. Nixon & Mozes Were Together for 15 Years Before Splitting in 2003

Danny Mozes, Cynthia Nixon’s former partner, is an English teacher at Hunter College High School and has also acted sporadically throughout his life. He and Nixon reportedly met in high school and began dating in 1988. They never married, though they do co-parent their two children, Seph and Charles.

Of never marrying Mozes and deciding to marry Marinoni, Nixon revealed to Telegraph that it was more a question of which of the partners wanted to marry than any statement on who she loved more.

She said, “I’ve always been wary of marriage. I felt it was a potential trap because some people want the party and the gifts and the public celebration – rather than the commitment. But, if it becomes legal, we might. My girlfriend is interested, whereas my boyfriend never was. I also think that for us to get married would be a little act of rebellion. It’s like getting the vote – you’d do it because you’ve never been allowed to before.”

5. Nixon Is a Breast Cancer Survivor, as Is Her Mother

Nixon’s mother, Anne Knoll Nixon, is a three-time breast cancer survivor, and Nixon herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

To The New York Times in 2012, Nixon described cancer as “someone next door.” She said, “I feel that between my experience and my mother’s, breast cancer is a little bit like someone who lives next door. I know what that person looks like and what their daily habits are. I mean, I get my ultrasounds and stuff, so I think I’m less scared than if I didn’t do that.”

In 2009, Nixon was designated the official spokesperson for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation. She said to ABC News of the honor, “I want them [women] most to hear me saying that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself. So the only thing to really be afraid of is if you don’t go get your mammograms, because there’s some part of you that doesn’t want to know, and that’s the thing that’s going to trip you up. That’s the thing that could have a really bad endgame.”

READ NEXT: Christine Marinoni, Cynthia Nixon’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know