Jenna, Jordan Texts & Break Up: Cooper Calls Texts Fake

Jenna Cooper, of the Bachelor in Paradise franchise, is fighting back against reports by Reality Steve that she cheated on Jordan Kimball, arguing that texts purportedly between her and another man are fake. However, Jordan Kimball told Reality Steve that he doesn’t believe what his ex-fiancee is saying. The shocking break up came to light after Reality Steve’s expose landed right after fans were convinced that the Jordan, Jenna love story was real.

The texts allege that it’s Jenna’s relationship with Jordan that was fake, and they’ve blown up what appeared to be one of the strongest relationships to come out of Paradise, as Cooper and Kimball were one of two couples that made it to engagement. However, even as BIP was airing its finale showing a loved-up Jordan and Jenna setting an engagement date, Reality Steve was throwing a big wrench into the love match by publishing texts from the anonymous man.

According to Reality Steve, the texting was going on while Jenna was pretending to be in love with Jordan. Now Jordan is done with Jenna, and Jenna has taken to Instagram to defend herself.

Here’s what you need to know about the big Jenna, Jordan texting scandal:

Reality Steve Published Texts That Allege Jenna Was Faking the Relationship for Her Business

In a post on his website, Reality Steve – who is known for publishing spoilers about the Bachelor franchise – revealed that he had received the text messages from a man he kept anonymous. The man contacted Reality Steve because he alleged Jenna was manipulating Jordan and he wanted to call her out, Reality Steve’s September 11, 2018 story says.

The story included screenshots of the texts, which Reality Steve says he vetted. You can see them in full and read Reality Steve’s article here.

One of the texts is graphic. Others express love and romantic feelings. One text includes such statements as “I keep telling you that this is all for my business” and “Me and Jordan aren’t together for real. I don’t even like him let alone love him” and “He means nothing to me and never has.”

Jordan Told Reality Steve That He Feels Chilled & Like He ‘Got Played’

Reality Steven later conducted a podcast with Jordan Kimball. You can listen to the podcast here.

“I know it’s been a tough couple days for you,” Reality Steve said on the podcast, going over the timeline with Jordan. They recorded the podcast on September 12, 2018. Jordan said he, Jenna and others on Bachelor in Paradise saw a teaser text that Reality Steve had written, implying the texts were coming. Jordan said Jenna “expressed some nervousness.”

He said he gets “really sad thinking about it.” Jordan said Jenna called him in the middle of the night, which is one reason he can’t imagine someone trying to “frame” Jenna. “There are some things that people don’t know about that make this very hard not to believe,” Jordan told Reality Steve in the podcast. Jordan said the terms in the text messages and the things the man knew about Jenna’s life make him think the texts are real.

“When I read these texts, I can hear her voice,” Jordan said. “This is how she texts. This is her style….I feel like my Jenna sent these messages…It seems very real…It’s too close to come…the facts this gentleman has about her, it’s scary. It gives me chills…It’s looking like I got played.”

Jenna Cooper Wrote on Instagram That the Text Messages Are Fake

Jenna Cooper posts on Instagram with the handle @jennacooperfit. She wasted no time in addressing the texting scandal, writing a lengthy message about it, in which she claimed the text were fake.

This is what Jenna wrote on Instagram on September 13, 2018:

“I want to start by saying those texts were completely fabricated, and I never sent them to anyone. I did not cheat on Jordan, and I have nothing to hide. I have been extremely open and vulnerable throughout this whole process. I was looking for love, and I found it. I was excited to share this journey with all of you. I am hurt by these fake texts, and that anyone would believe this story so quickly without proof. I have an attorney helping me investigate this hurtful and fraudulent attack on my character. We are evaluating all legal remedies available to punish those responsible.”

Reality Steve responded to Jenna’s comments on Twitter, writing:

Her silence for 24 hrs on the matter speaks more than that statement. Not to mention when Jordan confronted her on it last night, she never denied it. She got caught, she’s embarrassed, and she just got broken up with. Of course she’s gonna lash out. Tune in tmrw to the podcast. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 12, 2018

He also wrote on Twitter that he felt Jordan Kimball did the right thing by breaking up with Jenna Cooper.

Jordan Kimball Responded by Breaking up With Jenna Cooper

Jordan Kimball also took to Instagram, where he revealed that he has left the relationship with Jenna.

“To think, to feel, to fall. These emotions interact with experiences and people, when you find a person you think about them, you feel when they feel and sometimes you fall. When you’re in love with even the experiences you’ve had with them it’s something to respect. Being careless with someone that you give your heart to and reach milestones with isn’t sensible no matter what the terms may be. I have not had an easy life and having struggles allows me to grab onto tough times and discard them from my path. I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart to think, feel and fall for this. It’s dropped me. Fumbling emotions and being understanding is not easy. I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace and she will always have me to talk to, if you’ve reached out to me, allow me time. Thank you to those that have,” Jordan wrote. He posts as @jordan_kimball on Instagram.

