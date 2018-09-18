How to Watch ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 13 Finale Episodes Online

Tonight is part 1 of the season 13 finale for America’s Got Talent. The top 10 finalists compete for just one spot as the winner. The AGT finals begin tonight, on September 18, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT and we have all the information you need on how to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the AGT finals live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the AGT finale episodes live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch the 2018 AGT finale episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

In addition to being able to watch NBC live via the above cable-free streaming services, you can also watch on your computer via NBC.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NBC app, if you have a cable log-in. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu, DirecTV Now or FuboTV credentials to do that.

For weeks, AGT judge Simon Cowell has been pleading with country star Garth Brooks to come together with season 13 finalist Michael Ketterer. And, according to Knox News, Brooks has invited Ketterer to join him at his Notre Dame show. Brooks addressed Ketterer, saying, “You come see us, man. We’re going to suit you up with a band. We’re going to put you out in front of 85,000 of the sweetest people you’ve ever played for before, and they’re going to be pulling for you, hoss, like no other. This is going to be good.”

Another front-runner is young teen singer Courtney Hadwin. According to Gold Derby, there has been some controversy surrounding Hadwin, as some viewers feel she’s too young to win. But, she wouldn’t be the youngest to win AGT, if she does become this season’s winner.

Regardless of whether Hadwin wins or loses, this seems to have been the season of singers on AGT, though there are some other kinds of acts in the finals. Duo Transcend is a trapeze and daredevil duo, while Samuel J. Comroe is a stand-up comedian who has Tourette’s syndrome. Brian King Joseph is an electric violinist, Zurcaroh is an acrobatic group, and Shim Lim is a magician. In addition to Hadwin and Ketterer, the other singers are opera singer Daniel Emmet and Glennis Grace, which makes four music artists competing in the finals.

The four judges – Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Mel B – will comment on tonight’s performers, but it’s up to America to choose the season 13 winner. Be sure to cast your votes for your favorite contestants on the show.