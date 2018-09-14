Watch Broad City Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

There was nothing better than hearing that a female-led comedy show was making its way to Comedy Central — except for hearing that this female-led comedy listed Amy Poehler as one of the executive producers. Broad City made its television debut in 2014 and served as further proof that women can be funny. And, yes — it’s sad that that’s something that still needs to be proved. The show, which stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson as best friends living in the city, has currently aired for 40 episodes. Its upcoming fifth season has been announced as its last, with both Glazer and Jacobson making the call to move forward.

The show got its start as a web series, which was independently produced between 2009 and 2011 — so Glazer and Jacobson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves with different last names, have been working on the show in some form for roughly 10 years. If you’re wondering how to catch Broad City streaming online, here’s your guide to the best episodes before its final season airs.

How to Watch Broad City Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among all the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to every episode of Broad City. There are a couple different options when signing up for Hulu, but either one will get you access to the show’s complete library:

Hulu

If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV

If you want to go from watching Hulu’s on-demand library to watching MLB games or other live TV without changing the app, you can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV”. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

After signing up for either of the above options, you can watch any episode of Broad City on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead

How Many Broad City Seasons Are There?

Four seasons of Broad City have currently been broadcast. The fifth and final season of the show is expected to air in early 2019. Here’s a breakdown of what happened each season thus far.

Broad City Season 1

10 Episodes | January 2014 – March 2014

Since the show started out online, both Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson, who play Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams, were already very comfortable with their characters, giving season one of Broad City an advantage that many other shows don’t have. Thus, season one was incredibly strong. Plotlines included Abbi’s constant annoyance at her roommate Melody’s boyfriend, who’s lazy and doesn’t do any housework. Named Bevers, the audience sees him much more frequently than Melody. The audience also meets Lincoln, Ilana’s not-serious boyfriend who’s also a dentist. Abbi has her heart set on meeting her neighbor, Jeremy, who’s her ongoing crush. An episode centered around Ilana’s brief job as a dog walker features cameos by both Rachel Dratch and Janeane Garofalo. The season finale, which is centered around a celebratory dinner out that turns into a disaster, features an appearance by Amy Poehler.

Broad City Season 2

10 Episodes | January 2015 – March 2015

Seth Rogen and Kumail Nanjiani both make appearances in the first episode of season two, which is focused around the summer heat. Bevers tries to get into shape and is trained by Abbi, who finally gets a shot as an instructor after working as a janitor at her gym. In another episode, Ilana realizes that Abbi has a secret identity when she’s blackout drunk — as a woman named Val who loves the nightlife. Ilana meets her doppelganger, played by Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat, and the two start a brief relationship.

Broad City Season 3

10 Episodes | February 2016 – April 2016

Abbi is finally promoted to a trainer at her Soulstice gym, and one of her first classes is an elderly swim class. Abbi also starts a relationship with Trey, which she keeps hidden from Ilana at first. The fifth episode of the season, titled “2016,” features an actual cameo by Hillary Clinton, and the finale is split into two parts — “Getting There” and “Jews on a Plane,” which are both about Abbi and Ilana’s travels to their Birthmark trip to Israel.

Broad City Season 4

10 Episodes | September 2017 – December 2017

The first episode of Broad City‘s fourth season is an origin story — namely, about how Abbi and Ilana first met. And it turns out that things would have been tragic had they not become friends. After lying to people and saying that Shania Twain trained at her gym, Abbi is shocked to find out that Twain is actually a new client. After some time apart, Lincoln and Ilana choose to define their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend. Steve Buscemi appears in the next-to-last episode of the season called “Bedbugs.”

What Are the Best Broad City Episodes?

Broad City has managed to keep things fresh and funny throughout its first four seasons — and without a doubt, they’ll make sure they go out on a good note. While streaming Broad City, here are the episodes you won’t want to miss.

Season 1 Episode 10, “The Last Supper”

Abbi and Ilana grab an exquisite birthday dinner at a restaurant where Jay-Z and Beyonce once ate at. They choose to live life to the fullest — even if that means Ilana eating shellfish despite the fact that she’s quite allergic. During the dinner, Abbi has a crisis as a used condom falls out of her, leaving her to wonder how long it’s been in there. Amy Poehler is featured as Cheryl, the head chef.

Season 2, Episode 3, “Wisdom Teeth”

In one of the funniest episodes of the series, Abbi gets her wisdom teeth out and depends on Ilana to take care of her during her recovery. Between her drugs and what Ilana refers to as a “Firecracker Smoothie,” Abbi gets uncontrollably high and manages to get lost in New York. She imagines her stuffed animal, a bunny named Bingo Bronson, comes to life. Here’s something to know about Bingo Bronson — he’s not a very good influence when it comes to buying stuff at Whole Foods.

Season 3, Episode 2, “Co-Op”

On the topic of switching roles, Abbi literally tries her hardest to become Ilana after learning that she failed to volunteer her time at the Greene Hill Food Co-Op. Due to a doctor’s appointment on the very last day of the window, Abbi steps up and pretends to be Ilana. And she’s not half bad at it. Unfortunately, it all comes crashing down after Abbi develops a crush on another volunteer.

Season 3, Episode 6, “Philadelphia”

Abbi and Ilana go back home — sort of. Ilana tours Abbi’s childhood bedroom to find a bunch of interesting things about her best friend. For one, her father is played by Tony Danza. Two, she owned a JonBenét Ramsey Beanie Baby. And third, she helped raise money for someone in her school who was hit by a bus, but she never actually gave it to them. Instead, it’s in an envelope that never made its way out of the house.

Season 4, Episode 2, “Twaining Day”

Abbi comes face to face with her idol after Trey introduced her to Shania Twain, who’s taken on a fitness routine at Soulstice, and Ilana — who doesn’t initially believe Abbi’s claims about Shania — deals with unemployment and running out of money. Ilana takes on a job as a waitress (alongside a staff that includes Sandra Bernhard) where her goal is to be as mean to the customers as possible.

Who Are the Actors in the Broad City Cast?

While Broad City centers around the shenanigans of its two female leads, there are other familiar faces that often pop up to round out the cast. Here are the key actors of Broad City.

Ilana Glazer as Ilana Wexler

Co-creator Ilana Glazer plays the role of Ilana Wexler, the free-spirited buddy of Abbi who can’t stay in a job for too long. Ilana’s key long-term relationship is with her best friend — she keeps things pretty loose with her on-again, off-again dentist boyfriend Lincoln. Glazer, who plays her fictionalized self, got her comedic start at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and has acted in other roles such as the comedy film The Night Before.

Abbi Jacobson as Abbi Abrams

Abbi Jacobson plays Ilana’s other half, Abbi Abrams. She works at the gym, has a love of Bed Bath, and Beyond, and idolizes Oprah Winfrey. Both Abbi Jacobson and her counterpart have a love of art — Abrams tries to get her pieces in galleries, while Jacobson has published two of her own coloring books.

Hannibal Buress as Lincoln Rice

Comedian Hannibal Buress plays Lincoln, who dates Ilana throughout the season. Off the show, Buress is known for his stand-up specials and appearances in films like The Disaster Artist and the recently released movie Tag.

John Gemberling as Matt Bevers

Abbi’s actual roommate is never around — but her boyfriend, Bevers, is. The two form an understanding relationship of sorts throughout the season. If actor John Gemberling looks familiar, you might recognize him from Making History or from the 2014 series Marry Me.

Paul W. Downs as Trey Pucker

Paul W. Downs plays Trey, Abi’s coworker and brief love interest. Broad City has been one of his most prominent roles so far, he’s also made appearances on The Mindy Project and Inside Amy Schumer.

Arturo Castro as Jaime Castro

Arturo Castro plays Ilana’s Venezuelan roommate Jaime. He’s also in the television series No Activity and will be featured in the sequel to The Lego Movie, expected to hit theaters in 2019. But that’s not it — another series called Alternatino With Arturo Castro is rumored to be in post-production.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Broad City?

Broad City has had a fair share of guest stars throughout its run — and the best part is, many of them were unexpected cameos. Even so, the episodes are still strong regardless of the star power behind these select episodes. Here are some of the most important Broad City guests stars so far.

Amy Poehler as Cheryl the Chef

Amy Poehler, who helped develop the show, made an appearance in “The Last Supper” as a chef at Octavia who has a brief plot all of her own — she has a tumultuous relationship with Abbi and Ilana’s waiter, who apparently isn’t as refined as he appears, as he refuses to pick Cheryl’s junkie sister up from the airport.

Kelly Ripa as herself

In a somewhat daring (yet hilarious) cameo, Kelly Ripa stars as an unflattering version of herself. “I sort of play what I like to refer to as my alter-ego’s alter-ego. So it’s like an alter-ego twice removed,” Ripa explained on an episode of Live With Kelly and Michael before it aired.

Whoopi Goldberg as Sister Mary Clarence

Nobody expected to see the lead nun from Sister Act and Sister Act 2 on Broad City, but Whoopi Goldberg made it happen during the show’s third season episode “Game Over.” The cameo was brief but took place during a musical scene that took place after Ilana was let go of her job.

Hillary Clinton as herself

Hillary Clinton was one of the most talked-about cameos, and it’s still one of the most important. She showed up in an episode called “2016” in which Ilana works for her campaign. Both Ilana and Abbi can’t believe when she actually shows up to the headquarters.

Seth Green as Jared

During Abi and Ilana’s “Birthmark” trip (which, outside of the show is called a “Birthright” trip) they’re led by Seth Green’s character Jared, who appears in two episodes. Despite initially not getting along with her, he’s quick to get intimate with Ilana in an airplane bathroom.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Broad City?

One of the great things about Broad City is that it employs a diverse group of people with plenty of women in charge. It looks like Glazer and Jacobson knew who to turn to for funny, edgy comedy.

Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson: Broad City Creators

As stated, Glazer and Jacobson created the show. The duo met through a practice improv team, meaning that they’ve pretty much been creatively collaborating together since day one. Broad City got its start online before developing into a full-fledged series.

Amy Poehler: Broad City Executive Producer

Having Amy Poehler’s name behind the series only helped to bring in more viewers — since if anyone knew comedy, it’d be the Saturday Night Live and Parks and Recreation alum. Poehler is listed as being an executive producer from 2014 to 2016.

Lucia Aniello: Broad City Director and Producer

Lucia Aniello has worked heavily with the Broad City team. Not only has she directed 13 episodes and co-produced 20, but she worked with Glazer on the 2017 movie Rough Night, which she wrote with Broad City star Paul W. Downs.

Naomi Ekperigin: Broad City Staff Writer

As a staff writer, Naomi Ekperigin has penned 20 episodes of Broad City. These days, she’s also working as a story editor on Great News.

Where Broad City Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Broad City is an important show, as it’s yet another example of talented, funny women putting on a successful comedy program. It’s also somewhat become the go-to show for fellow comedians to make appearances. But really, it’s also important because Abbi and Ilana are honest and open about so many issues that many other sitcoms seem to avoid. For one, sex. “One of the best things about Broad City is the show’s insistence on normalizing the sexuality of young women, something that is often either fetishized or demonized,” Sarah Heikkinen, a writer for SheKnows, stated. “Both Abbi and Ilana are sexually active, and they aren’t shy about talking and joking about their sex lives.”

The show also is self-aware, knowing when to call it quits. While Abbi and Ilana surely have a lot of adventures in the future, it’s admirable that the creators don’t want the show to get stale. It’s a no-brainer than Comedy Central would likely keep renewing the show, based on its positive reviews and passionate fanbase, so this is just proof that it’s not about the money for Glazer and Jacobson. It’s about creating a powerful show.

Without a doubt, Broad City will serve as inspiration for future female-driven comedy shows.