How to Watch ‘Gifted’ Season 2 Online

The Gifted premieres season 2 tonight and we have all the details on how to watch the show online. The show airs on the Fox network at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, but not all viewers have cable. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV

Fox (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Season 2 of The Gifted is also available for purchase on Amazon. The entire season is up for purchase at $29.99.

“THE GIFTED” SEASON 2 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “eMergence” and the plot description of episode 1 reads, “Reeva Payge purges the Inner Circle of those who disagree with her, and she emerges as their leader; Sentinel Services becomes even more ruthless; Eclipse and Caitlin secretly meet with criminal hacker Wire to get info on the Inner Circle.”

“THE GIFTED” SEASON 2 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 is titled “unMoored” and the synopsis of this episode states, “Thunderbird contacts a mutant lawyer to help him find the Inner Circle; Lauren and Andy have a shared dream, which distracts Andy from his training; Reed must keep a huge secret from the group; Jace picks up the mutants’ trail again.”

“THE GIFTED” SEASON 2 EPISODE 3: “CoMplications” is the title of episode 3 and its synopsis reads, “Polaris’ baby begins to suffer from a deadly illness, prompting the friends to turn to an unexpected source for help; Reed and Lauren take an excursion to deliver illegal medicine, but Reed’s powers complicate their plans.”

“THE GIFTED” SEASON 2 CAST: The season 2 cast includes Stephen Moyer as Reed Strucker, Amy Acker as Caitlin Strucker, Sean Teale as Marcos Diaz/Eclipse, Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren Strucker, Percy Hynes White as Andy Strucker, Coby Bell as Jace Turner, Jamie Chung as Clarice Fong/Blink, Blair Redford as John Proudstar/Thunderbird, Emma Dumont as Lorna Dane/Polaris, Skyler Samuels as the Stepford Cuckoos, Grace Byers as Reeva Payge, Hayley Lovitt as Sage, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Fade, and Erinn Ruth as Evangeline.

Recently, show runner Matt Nix dished to Slash Film about the new season and revealed that there has been a six-month time jump. In that time, Nix says, “The Inner Circle has been making their plans, which have been on hold for the birth of Polaris’s baby. That’s one thing. The Mutant Underground has been trying to find Andy and Polaris. They sort of tracked them over the country without much success, but have traced them to the Washington, D.C. area at which point the trail has basically gone cold. Meanwhile, in the wake of Polaris bringing down a plane with a U.S. senator in it, sh*t’s gotten real for mutants.”