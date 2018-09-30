‘The Circus’ Live Stream: How to Watch Julie Swetnick Interview Online

Julie Swetnick, the third woman to raise sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, will speak publicly Sunday night in an interview with John Heilemann on The Circus.

The interview will be part of a 30-minute episode, which airs Sunday, September 30, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be broadcast on Showtime. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

What to Expect in the Julie Swetnick ‘The Circus’ Interview

Here is a picture of my client Julie Swetnick. She is courageous, brave and honest. We ask that her privacy and that of her family be respected. pic.twitter.com/auuSeHm5s0 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 26, 2018

In a sworn affidavit, Swetnick, 55, of Washington D.C. came forward to accuse Kavanaugh and his high school friend Mark Judge of taking part in gang rapes, including one that she was a victim of, when they were in high school in the 1980s.

Swetnick is represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, who had previously told Heavy the building accusations against Kavanaugh were “only going to get worse.” He called for Kavanaugh to withdraw his nomination. Kavanaugh denied knowing Swetnick and said her allegations were “from the Twilight Zone.” Judge has also denied the new allegations.

It’s expected in her interview with The Circus she will outline what she said in her affidavit.

Swetnick said she witnessed Kavanaugh and Judge causing girls to ‘become inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped’ and Swetnick said she herself was a victim in 1982 of a ‘gang rape’ where Kavanaugh and Judge were present. She said she “attended well over 10 house parties in the Washington DC area during 1981 to 1983 were Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. These parties were common occurrence in the area and occurred nearly every weekend during the school year.”

Punch would be spiked with drugs and “grain alcohol.” She said Kavanaugh, Judge and other teen boys would “target particular girls so they could be taken advantage of (and) it was usually a girl that was especially vulnerable because she was alone at the party.”

In her sworn affidavit, Swetnick describes the parties as being not just in Washington D.C. but in Ocean City, Maryland. She said she has been told by “other women” about those beach parties and herself “witnessed” Kavanaugh and Judge involved in highly inappropriate conduct during the “Beach Week” party. She said that “observed Kavanaugh drink excessively many of these parties and engage in abusive and physically aggressive behavior towards girls, including pressing girls against him without their consent, grinding against girls and attempting to remove or shift girls’ clothing to expose private body parts. I likewise observed him verbally abusive towards girls by making crude sexual comments to them that we designed to demean, humiliate and embarrass them. I often witnessed Brett Kavanaugh speak in a demeaning manner about girls in general as well as specific girls by name. I also witnessed Brett Kavanagh behave as a mean drunk on many occasions at these parties.”

Swetnick said that in 1982, “I became the victim of one of these ‘gang’ or ‘train’ rapes where Mark Judge and Brett Kavanaugh were present. Shortly after the incident, I shared what had transpired with at least two other people. During the incident, I was incapacitated without my consent and unable to fight off the boys raping me. I believe I was drugged using Quaaludes or something similar placed in what I was drinking.”

Swetnick, originally from Maryland worked in the U.S. government in the past, including at the U.S. Mint and at the Department of Homeland Security where she had security clearances.

Avenatti has said “sworn declaration from my client” necessitates “an immediate FBI investigation into the allegations.”

We have yet to hear from the FBI. When and if we do, we will promptly disclose to them all information and witnesses in our possession. We continue to request this opportunity as we have been doing for days. My client is telling the truth and deserves to be heard and not shammed. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 29, 2018

Given the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote to move forward Kavanugh’s confirmation and the pressed-for and agreed-to FBI investigation, Avenatti said Saturday that Swetnick had yet to be contacted for an interview.