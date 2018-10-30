‘A Very Wicked Halloween’ Special Time & Channel

In celebration of the Broadway show “Wicked”, tonight airs the special A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway. Several celebrities have joined in on the fun, putting on entertaining performances for the big event. Read on below for the rundown on when the special airs on TV, what channel to watch, who the performers are and more details below.

“A Very Wicked Halloween” Times & Dates: The show is a pre-taped event that took place at New York’s Marquis Theater. The premiere air date is October 29, 2018. It will air from 10:01 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9:01 – 10 p.m. CT, directly after The Voice.

“A Very Wicked Halloween” TV Channel: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

How to Watch “A Very Wicked Halloween” Online: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“A Very Wicked Halloween” Performers: The performers for the event include Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, who are the original Elphaba and Glinda from the Broadway show. In addition, performers include Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, the current Broadway company of “Wicked” as well. For Grande’s performance, she delivers a rendition of “The Wizard and I”.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chenoweth said that being a part of the special made her very emotional. She also talked about being able to sing with Menzel, recalling that, “We were the original ones, and we had experiences nobody can know because we did it. We were both looking at each other going, ‘This is so cool.’” The singer also said, “I didn’t realize it was going to be so emotional. It’s been a fun journey, and I can’t believe it’s been 15 years.”

“A Very Wicked Halloween” NBC Synopsis: To celebrate “Wicked’s” 15th anniversary on Broadway in October, NBC throws a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit “Wicked” will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.