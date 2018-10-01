Cardi B to Surrender to Police on Alleged Assault Charges

Cardi B is set to surrender to police Monday morning to face charges in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a New York City strip club, according to ABC6.

ABC6 reports that the rapper will likely face misdemeanor charges in connection with an Aug. 29 fight at Angels Strip Club in Queens. The star will reportedly be charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct when she turns herself in, although she will not be arrested.

Earlier this month, the rapper got into another fight with Nicki Minaj during a Fashion Week party. Members of her entourage allegedly assaulted a man after the Met Gala in May, CBS reports.

However, new allegations surfaced after Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, was accused of “ordering an attack against the employees at Angels Strip Club in Queens after claiming one of the girls had slept with her husband, rapper Offset,” according to the DailyMail.

The rapper allegedly “ordered” her entourage to attack two girls who worked at the club – sisters Jade and Baddie Gi – with bottles and chairs, resulting in both girls needing medical attention, DailyMail reports.

#breaking cardi B turns herself into police just now on assault charges. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/LrfNpDllAS — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) October 1, 2018

Sources claim that the incident was prompted by a drink being spilled on Cardi, whose actions have been described as “spontaneous and completely unpremeditated,” according to the DailyMail.

The bartenders say Cardi B had previously “threatened them with physical harm” back in June when she ran into the sisters in an Atlanta hotel. The rapper accused Jade of sleeping with her husband in June, and the tension came to a head when she met the girls once again at the Angels Strip Club in August. Jade also accused Cardi B of threatening her on Instagram.

ABC6 reports that Cardi B is likely to receive a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Heavy will continue to update as more information is known. Keep checking back for updates.