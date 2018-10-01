‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 27 Voting: How to Vote for DWTS 10/1/2018

Season 27 of Dancing With the Stars premiered last week and America’s votes are essential when it comes to keeping your favorite contestants in the running for that mirrorball trophy. Get the rundown on how to vote for the season 27 cast members below.

Fans can vote via phone or online at ABC.com and each contestant has their own personalized phone number for you to call. The phone numbers for tonight will be listed at showtime and we will update you with them below.

Alexis Ren & Alan Bersten:

Bobby Bones & Sharna Burgess:

Danelle Umstead & Artem Chigvintsev:

DeMarcus Ware & Lindsay Arnold:

Evanna Lynch & Keo Motsepe:

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile & Jenna Johnson:

John Schneider & Emma Slater:

Juan Pablo Di Pace & Cheryl Burke:

Mary Lou Retton & Sasha Farber:

Milo Manheim & Witney Carson:

Nancy McKeon & Val Chmerkovskiy:

Tinashe & Brandon Armstrong:

If you are voting online, you must be located in the U.S. or Puerto Rico and you must be at least 18 years of age.

When voting online, ABC reports that viewers will, “Choose your favorite couples … and hit the ‘save votes’ button in hopes of getting them one step closer to the Mirrorball Trophy.” Each user is allowed 13 votes during premiere night, because there are 13 contestants. The voting window will remain open from 8 p.m. ET – 4 a.m. ET. When voting online, make sure to log in or sign up to an ABC account. For those who are having trouble with an existing ABC account, you may have to validate your email address via a confirmation email. Click sign in to get started.

The show is airing twice per week this season, with performance night on Mondays and the results shows on Tuesday nights. During the results show, there will be a five-minute live vote after all of the eligible couples perform. It will only be available in eastern and central time zones and will be strictly done online. The elimination will then be based on results of the live vote, previous votes and the judges’ scores.

This season, all three of the longtime judges have returned and their scores will help decide each of the teams’ fates. But, even though the scores will have an impact on the outcome of the contestants’ successes, so will the votes.

The theme of tonight’s show is New York City, with the cast members dancing to songs that are iconic to the Big Apple. The opening number will include the New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck dancing to the iconic song “On Broadway”, along with the DWTS pros. In addition, Sarah Bockel, of the musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”, will perform during Sasha Farber and Mary Lou Retton’s performance.

Tonight’s performances have been revealed by ABC and this is the rundown:

Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango – “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live

Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Foxtrot – “Theme from New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra

Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Cha Cha – “Welcome to New York” by Taylor Swift

DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Foxtrot – “Boy from New York City” by The Manhattan Transfer

Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Samba – “Can’t Touch It” by Ricki-Lee

Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Foxtrot – “New York State of Mind” by Matt Beilis

John Schneider and Emma Slater – Charleston – “New York’s My Home” by Sammy Davis Jr.

Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Quickstep – “42nd Street” by Cherry Poppin’ Daddies

Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Waltz – “A Natural Woman” – live performance by Sarah Bockel from the Broadway show “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”

Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Charleston – “Living in New York City” by Robin Thicke

Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Cha Cha – “Uptown Girl” by Billy Joel

Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Argentine Tango – “New Dorp. New York” by SBTRKT featuring Ezra Koenig

Last week, pro Gleb Savchenko and comedienne Nikki Glaser were eliminated.