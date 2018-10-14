How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ 2018 Episode 2 Online

Doctor Who returned last week, with a new doctor, for season 11 of the series. The show’s premiere was at 1:45 p.m. ET, but now, the show has settled into its 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT time slot for Sunday nights in the U.S. Doctor Who airs on the BBC America channel in the U.S., but if you don’t have a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

BBC America is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

BBC America is included in Philo’s main 40-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

Sling TV

BBC America is included in both the “Sling Orange” and “Sling Blue” channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Doctor Who is available to live stream via all of the above options, as well as on the BBC America website, but you will need to log in with your cable TV provider in order to watch episodes on BBC America’s site. Amazon Prime, Google Play, and iTunes will also sell individual episodes, the entire season or a season pass to watch the show. Amazon has the entire season 11 of Doctor Who available for purchase for $18.99 – $28.99 online.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Barnett, the President of BBC America, spoke about the new season and the new doctor they have on board, Jodie Whittaker. Barnett stated that, “We are thrilled to put together a remarkable moment around the world — for fans and new viewers alike — to celebrate this new era of Doctor Who with Jodie Whittaker. Jodie is breaking the mold for pop culture heroes everywhere, and Chris has created an inclusive series for all fans of great television.” Whittaker is the first person to play a female doctor on Doctor Who and she is the 13th doctor on the series.

This season, the Doctor will have three companions and they are Ryan (who is played by Tosin Cole), Yasmin (who is played by Mandip Gill), and Graham (played by Bradley Walsh). Episode 2, which airs tonight, is titled “The Ghost Monument” and the plot description of the episode reads, “Still reeling from their first encounter, the Doctor and her new friends fight to stay alive long enough, in a hostile alien environment, to solve the mystery of Desolation; the mystery of Angstrom and Epzo.” According to Express UK, there is a major shock dropped in episode 2 tonight, so get ready.

This season will reportedly consist of 10 episodes and is set to include a Christmas special. According to TV Line, last year’s Christmas special was when Jodie Whittaker actually made her debut on the series, though she wasn’t the full-blown main cast member until the recent premiere.