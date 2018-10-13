Hallmark’s ‘Under the Autumn Moon’: Cast, Discussion, Time & Photos

Tonight is the premiere of the latest in Hallmark’s Fall Harvest original movie series: Under the Autumn Moon. This movie premieres tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern and stars Lindy Booth and Wes Brown. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below.

The movie premieres Saturday, October 13 at 9 p.m. Easter on The Hallmark Channel. If you miss the premiere, encores will air Sunday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Eastern, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m., Oct. 21 at 2 p.m., and Oct. 24 at 6 p.m.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you. (To find out how to stream Hallmark’s movies live, see our story here.)

This movie stars Lindy Booth and Wes Brown.

The synopsis reads: “While visiting a dude ranch that is a potential acquisition for the outdoor adventure company she works for, Alex, an eager candidate for a big promotion discovers what matters most when she reignites her passion for the great outdoors; and becomes smitten with the ranch’s owner in the process.”

Lindy Booth stars as Alex McKenna. She starred alongside Noah Wyle on The Librarians where she also directed an episode, and is also known for her role on Kick-Ass 2. Her many other credits include The Famous Jett Jackson (Riley), Silverstone (Agent Hawk), Relic Hunter (Claudia), and more. Her Hallmark movies have included Rocky Mountain Christmas, Sound of Christmas, The Twelve Trees of Christmas, Christmas Magic, Brain Trust, and more. Her credits also include Fairly Legal, Republic of Doyle, Life with Judy Garland, NCIS, Warehouse 13, Starhunter, Mutant X, The 4400, Dawn of the Dead, and more.

Wes Brown stars as Josh Ketchum. He was born in Fort Worth and raised in Baton Rouge, where he attended LSU. He got his big break in Glory Road right before graduation. Soon after, he had a supporting role in We Are Marshall as Ian McShane’s son. His many credits include True Blood (Luke), Christmas at Graceland (coming later this year), CSI: Miami, NCIS, NCIS: New Orleans, Desperate Housewives, Trauma, 90210, Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, Twin Peaks, Once Upon a Time (Gaston), Beach Girls, Deception, and more. He’s also starred in many Hallmark movies like June in January, Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on the Mesa, Love Under the Stars, and Christmas Cookies.

Also starring in the movie are:

Natalie Lisinska (Taylor)

Cherion Drakes (Jill)

Dean Redman (Michael)

Paul Essiembre (Roger)

Casey Manderson (Ben)

Cherissa Richards (Carla)

Jenny Pudavick (Serena)

James Juce (Ranch Hand)

Erik Athavale (Driver)

Morgan Holmstrom (Ella)

Shannon Guile (Boys’ Mom)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

