‘Shark Tank’ Season 10: Cast Spoilers

Tonight is the season 10 premiere, and 200th episode, of Shark Tank.

This season is expected to reach the “highest money ever paid out on bankroll to innovative and meticulous entrepreneurs who have the perfect business plans,” according to The Cinemaholic.

The show, which premiered in 2009, has boasted an array of impressive guests, and this season promises to be no different. Who are the guest sharks this season?

Jamie Siminoff

Jamie Siminoff appeared on the show in 2013, when he introduced his doorbell invention, then called the DoorBot. He did not strike a deal with any of the sharks.

He’s since gone on to grow the product. Earlier this year, Amazon bought the company for over $1 billion. Check out the Ring here.

Charles Barkley

Charles Barkley is one of the 50 greatest basketball players in NBA history. Last year, he made an offer to spent $1 million funding IT startups run by black women in Alabama.

He’s visiting Shark Tank to exercise his entrepreneurial spirit.

Matt Higgins

Matt Higgins is the vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, and co-founded the investment firm RSE Ventures in 2012.

He was also the first marketing client of Gary Vaynerchuk, according to INC.com. He tells the outlet, “To me, the show represents everything that’s great about entrepreneurship and the American dream. In my day job, I’m empowering founders who are pursuing a vision to change the world in some way, and they need some help as the finishing ingredient.”

Sarah Blakely

Sarah Blakely is the founder of Spanx. She has a net worth of $1 billion. In 2014, Forbes listed her as the 93rd most powerful woman in the world.

In 2015, she and her husband, Jesse Itzler (the co-founder of Marquis Jet), were part of a group that purchased the Atlanta Hawks for $850. She was a guest judge on last season of Shark Tank, as well.

Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel is the founder of Skinnygirl liquor. She has appeared on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart, The Real Housewives of New York City, Shark Tank, and Bethenny Ever After.

Rohan Oza

Rohan Oza is a businessman and the investor behind a number of well-known brands.

He has been named “Hollywood’s Brandfather” by the Hollywood Reporter. His portfolio includes brands like Vita Coco, popchips, Flywheel Spinning Studios, WTRMLN WTR, Chef’s Cut Real Jerky (the fastest-growing jerky in the country), Sir Kensington’s (sold to Unilever in 2017) and his latest success, Bai Brands (sold to DPSG for $1.7 billion in 2017), according to ABC.

Alex Rodriguez

Alex Rodriguez is one of MLB’s greatest players of all time.

He is the CEO of AROD Corp. ABC describes AROD Corp as “a multi-faceted business conglomeration boasting coast to coast with an auto dealership group, international and domestic fitness clubs, and a fully integrated real estate empire, with over 200 employees and more than 12,000 units in their portfolio across 13 states.”

Be sure to tune into the season 10 premiere of Shark Tank on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.