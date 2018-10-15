"The Voice" 2018 Judges

It's season 15 of The Voice and the judges are already well into picking their teams, but before we get into the winners from the blind auditions, let's get the rundown on the judges. All four of the judges have previously appeared on the show as coaches. Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are long-running coaches and champions on the show. Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson have also been judges on the show before this season. All four of the coaches have used their block buttons, which block specific coaches from bidding on an individual artist and some of the auditions have gotten a bit heated.

Along the way, Kelsea Ballerini has also stepped up as a host and a fifth coach, on a companion series that has been featuring cast-offs from the auditions. All six of the cast-offs participating in the competition have been chosen and they are battling it out for a spot in the live shows. This show is brand new to the series and it is titled The Comeback Stage.

Now that the blind auditions are nearly over and the battle rounds begin, the judges will have the opportunity to steal contestants that get eliminated along the way. With that said, let's get to know each of the teams so far, as the competition continues, starting with The Comeback Stage companion series.

"The Comeback Stage" Contestants

Kelsea Ballerini heads up The Comeback Stage, as a host and the judge of the six competing cast-offs. These cast-offs performed for the blind auditions but didn't make it through and onto a team. So, this is their second chance to return to the competition. But, there is only one spot available. Throughout this side competition, the contestants will battle it out, vocally, in hopes of making it back onto The Voice and into the top 13.

The six contestants on the digital series are Ayanna Joni, Ele Ivory, Lynnea Moorer, Wyatt Rivers, Sam Robbins, and Madison Cain. Joni is 29 years old and hails from Yonkers, New York. For her blind audition, she performed the song "Sorry Not Sorry". She appeared on the premiere episode of the show this season.

Ele Ivory is 20 years old and is from Nashville, Tennessee. Ivory's audition performance was the song "Jump". Lynnea Moorer is another contestant and she is 18 years old, from Monterey, California. Her blind audition song was "Location". Wyatt Rivers is a 22-year-old singer from Durham, North Carolina, who performed the song "River" and Sam Robbins is a 21-year-old from Portsmouth, New Hampshire, who performed "Time in a Bottle". According to WRAL, the judges felt Rivers' nerves, which caused him to get a bit pitchy, so none of the judges turned their chairs for him.

Madison Cain was the last cast-off to round out the competition and she is actually the daughter of Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain. Cain is 24 years old and from Sausalito, California. For her blind audition, she performed Alanis Morisette's song "You Oughta Know", but nerves reportedly got the best of her as well, which is often the case during failed auditions on the show.

Continue on in our gallery to see the other teams on The Voice 2018, starting with Adam Levine's team next.