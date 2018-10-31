How to Watch ‘Ghost Adventures’ Live Halloween 2018 Special Online

Ghost Adventures returns with another annual Halloween special for the 2018 season, on the Travel Channel. The live event airs from 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET tonight and we have all the details on what to expect, along with how to watch the show as it airs online. For those without a cable subscription, you may be looking for alternative ways to watch the show and you have come to the right place for answers. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Travel Channel on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including Travel Channel. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Travel Channel is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Philo TV

Travel Channel is included in Philo’s main 43-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

The live Ghost Adventures special airs for four hours tonight and then has an encore presentation of the special, airing directly after it, from 12 – 4 a.m. So, if you miss the first showing, there is more than one. The official Xfinity synopsis of tonight’s special reads, “The crew spends a night in Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum, which contains hundreds of haunted objects, including Peggy the Doll and the Dybbuk Box; Zak attempts to open the Dybbuk Box, believed to be haunted by a malicious spirit; Josh gates hosts.”

Gates, who is hosting the special, is a television host and producer, known for shows including Expedition Unknown and Destination Truth. He has also hosted the Ghost Hunters Live Halloween special in the past.

This year’s special takes place in Ghost Hunters star Zak Bagans’ own museum, which is in Las Vegas, Nevada. On the museum’s official website, it gives a backstory on the facility and Bagans’ reason for opening such a place. The website states, “The 11,000-square foot property built in 1938 was originally owned by Cyril S. Wengert, a prominent businessman. Through the years, hostile spirits have been rumored to roam the halls terrorizing past occupants, family members who passed away there whose energy remains. Long-time Las Vegans even claim dark rituals took place in the home’s basement during the 1970’s. Paranormal enthusiasts visiting Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum will venture down creepy winding hallways and secret passages into more than 30 rooms that rival scenes from Hollywood horror films, setting the stage for frightening facts about each paranormal piece such as the Dybbuk Box known as the world’s most haunted object.”

The website also states, “Perhaps most unsettling, the original staircase from Indiana’s “Demon House,” notorious for powerful paranormal activity before being demolished in 2014. The wooden banister and creaky steps now stand in a dimly-lit corner, resting on a blanket of dirt from the location. Following its installation, a group of construction workers walked off the job and refused to come back.

For that reason, visitors are required to sign a waiver stating they understand the risks before entering.” How crazy is that?!