Where Is the New ‘Charmed’ Reboot Filmed? Where Is Halliwell Manor?

If you were a fan of the original Charmed, you’re going to notice a lot of differences in the reboot. In fact, you might notice so many differences that it gets a little confusing. That’s because the new Charmed is a reboot, not a revival. They’re not looking back on any of the original plotlines, but are starting fresh. That means we have a new family of sisters, a new town, new spells, and even new powers in some cases. Read on to learn more details about where the new Charmed was filmed.

The new Charmed is filmed in Vancouver rather than in Los Angeles, like the original series. This alone will give the new series a very different feel. And although the new series takes place in a fictional town called Hilltowne, Michigan, it’s filmed in Vancouver, not Michigan.

In this new series, Halliwell Manor — which was so popular in the original series that it was practically a character all on its own — does not exist. The sisters aren’t even named Halliwell. However, the new house does pay homage to the original series’ home. But in this series, the sisters are in a fictional college town in Michigan. The original series took place in San Francisco.

Here’s a look at the original manor that was so popular. It was a Victorian style manor located on 1329 Prescott Street in San Francisco, with the original style built in 1898 (but it was rebuilt after an earthquake in 1906.) In real life, although the show was set in San Francisco, the manor itself is the Innes House in Los Angeles, Hooked on Houses reported.

The new sisters’ home, which you can see in the beginning of the reboot trailer below, looks very different. But it does pay homage to the original house, in that they’re using a red two-story home again.

Some of the specific filming locations for the new Charmed were revealed by What’s Filming. We’re including them below.

127 Queens Ave. in New Westminster, BC: A Google maps search reveals that this is a two-story yellow house (not the sisters’ home, at least not according to the trailer.)

Some shots at this location were interior shots, What’s Filming learned.

323 Queens Avenue & Tipperary Park in New Westminster: This is described as the J.E. Phillips House built in 1892. It was originally the residence of clothier J.E. Phillips and is one of three adjacent homes designed by G.W. Grant. Exteriors were filmed at this home.

The University of British Columbia was also the location for filming.

its for CW's Charmed — ◈ Your Fave ◈ (@xTheKodo) March 29, 2018

One location was the Cecil Green Park House at UBC:

It is indeed the Charmed reboot pilot filming at UBC again. https://t.co/RBaf0uEHSz — What's Filming (@WhatsFilming) April 4, 2018

Another filming location this season is Central Park in Burnaby.

Looks like Charmed is filming in Central Park for a few days. @WhatsFilming pic.twitter.com/Yyq6SjcxrF — Grant Cameron (@Grant_Cameron37) August 29, 2018

The Vancouver Art Gallery was another location used in the season.

The Metropole Pub in Vancouver is another filming location.

Charmed is filming on Monday Sept 22, 2018 at Metropole Pub #Vancouver pic.twitter.com/BLsUlLDZ6q — D Law (@donald_law) September 22, 2018

Kerr Street Near Marine Drive in Vancouver was another location.