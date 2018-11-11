Dairy Queen Veterans Day 2018: Specials & Free Items

Looking for a delicious Veterans Day dessert this year? Well, you’re in luck if you go to Dairy Queen. Most locations are offering a really great deal this year that you don’t want to miss.

The details about the Dairy Queen special for Veterans Day might be tough to find because it’s actually not listed on their website. However, many Dairy Queen locations have listed their Veterans Day 2018 special as an event that’s happening today on Facebook.

Dairy Queen is offering free blizzards for veterans on Sunday, November 11, up to a size medium. We can’t confirm that this is in every location, but many locations have listed the event as happening on their Facebook pages for today. Here’s one example.

This is a really good deal. Last year, some locations offered a free cone, but a free Blizzard is something you won’t want to turn down. A size medium Blizzard is quite big. One Dairy Queen location described the special on Facebook this way: “We here at DQ have nothing but love and respect for the troops, past and present. Bring your Military I.D. on Sunday, November 11th and receive a free Blizzard up to a medium size. We will never be able to thank you enough, but you are remembered.”

So bring your military ID to take advantage of this deal. Some other locations are saying that if you come in uniform, you can also get the deal.

If you’re not a veteran, Dairy Queen is having a lot of other specials too. The November Blizzard Treat of the Month if the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard with Oreo Cookie pieces, cocoa fudge and whipped topping in DQ soft serve.

Dairy Queen is also offering a number of new fall Blizzard treats, including the Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard (snickerdoodle cookie dough chunks and cinammon sugar), the Pumpkin Pie Blizzard (pumpkin pie pieces, whipped cream, and nutmeg), the Oreo Hot Cocoa Blizzard, and the Reese’s Outrageous Blizzard (peanut butter cups, Reese’s pieces, creamy peanut butter, and sweet caramel topping), and the Dipped Strawberry Blizzard (made with Ghirardelli).

Don’t forget, if you join the email club for Dair Queen, you can get announcements and promotions. And if a Blizzard is ever not served to you upside down, your next Blizzard is free.