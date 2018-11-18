‘Escape at Dannemora’ on Showtime: Meet the Cast

Showtime’s latest limited series is based on the real story of two inmates escaping from the Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015. Directed by Ben Stiller, the show is slated to premiere tonight on Showtime.

Which actors are rounding out the cast of the series? Read on.

Paul Dano as David Sweat

Paul Dano will play David Sweat, one of the two men who escaped from the Clinton Correctional Facility. At the time of his escape, Sweat was serving a life sentence in prison for killing a sheriff’s deputy. Sweat escaped on June 6, 2015, and was discovered nearly three weeks later on June 28. He was shot twice in his torso during the capture.

Today, Sweat remains a prisoner.

And what about Paul Dano, the actor portraying Sweat? Dano recently premiered his directorial debut, Wildlife, at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. The film stars Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Dano has received recognition for his performances over the years. In 2015, he won the Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Actor and received a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of Brian Wilson in the film Love & Mercy. In 2007, he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of twin brothers in There Will Be Blood. He also won the Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor after playing Dwayne in Little Miss Sunshine.

Benicio del Toro as Richard Matt

Benicio del Toro will play Richard Matt, who was killed by officers on June 26 after escaping from New York’s maximum-security prison. Matt was killed two days before Sweat was located.

Sweat, 34 when he escaped, and Matt, 48, were said to have been close buddies. Matt was serving time in prison for killing a 76-year-old man named William Rickerson.

In 2000, actor Benicio del Toro won an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award for his portrayal of Javier Rodriguez in the film Traffic.

He earned an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2003 for his performance as Jack Jordan in Alejandro Innaritu’s 21 Grams.

Patricia Arquette as Tilly Mitchell

Tilly Mitchell is a married prison employee who had sexual affairs with both Richard Matt and David Sweat. She helped both men escape, which led to her arrest.

In court, Mitchell cited depression as a reason why she helped the inmates escape from the Clinton Correctional Facility. She is currently serving up to seven years with possibility for parole. Mitchell was charged with sexual assault because of her relationship with the inmates, as well as conspiracy to murder– she reportedly plotted to kill her husband with the two men.

Actress Patricia Arquette made her film debut as Kristen Parker in 1987 in the film Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors. Her 2014 performance in the film Boyhood earned her an Oscar, the BAFTA, Critics Choice Award, Golden Globe, SAG, and other accolades for Best Supporting Actress.

From 2005 to 2011, Arquette played Allison DuBois in the series Medium. For her work in the role, she received the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Bonnie Hunt as Catherine Scott

Inspector Catherine Scott was in charge of questioning Mitchell after Sweat and Matt escaped from prison.

She is played by actress, producer, director, and writer Bonnie Hunt, whose film roles include Rain Man, Beethoven, Beethoven’s 2nd, Jumanji, Jerry Maguire, The Green Mile, and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Eric Lange as Lyle Mitchell

Lyle Mitchell is the husband of Tilly Mitchell. He works maintenance at Clinton Correctional. In the words of Showtime, “Lyle is a complacent but caring husband who can’t understand why his wife isn’t happy.”

Lange is best known for playing Stuart Radzinsky in ABC’s Lost, as well as CIA Station Chief Bill Stechner on Narcos.

David Morse as Gene Palmer

Gene Palmer is an escort guard who was friends with Sweat and Matt. He collected Matt’s art and said that in breaking procedure, he was really just helping out friends.

Morse is a prolific actor who has held roles in films like Contact, The Green Mile, Disturbia, The Rock, and 12 Monkeys.

In the 2008 HBO miniseries John Adams, he played George Washington, and received an Emmy nomination. He also received an Emmy nomination for his recurring role as Detective Micheal Tritter in the medical drama series House.