WATCH: Faith Evans Sings at Kim Porter’s Funeral

TMZ reported that Faith Evans was scheduled to perform at Kim Porter’s November 24th funeral in Columbus, Georgia. Sources told TMZ her performance was to “return the gesture” of the “huge source of comfort” Diddy gave to Evans when Biggie died. She was married to and had a son with the rapper before he was murdered in 1997.

A video of part of Faith Evans performance of “His Eye Is on the Sparrow” was obtained from a funeral guest, and posted on Instagram by @lindaawalkerwriter. The video, taken from within the Cascade Hills Church, shows Evans in all black, singing between two white pillars topped with white bouquets. A band is set up behind her, and an organist accompanies her while she sings. A couple of video screens project a larger image of Evans for guests further away from the performance.

The video also shows that the church seats are full of people (an attendance of 1,200-1,500 was anticipated). At one point in the song, many clap and cheer respectfully. The video is about a minute long, and Evans’ singing continues throughout, even as the person taking the video turns the camera toward the funeral program in her lap. The front of the program reads “In Loving Memory of Kimberly A. Porter.” As she turns the page, a black and white modeling photo of Porter is printed next to the words “A life, so beautiful, deserves a special celebration.”

The day after Porter’s death, Evans posted a photo of her late friend on Instagram with the caption “RIH KP.”