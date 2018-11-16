Frank Ocean’s Instagram is Finally Open to the Public

Music fans everywhere rejoice, for Frank Ocean has finally unleashed his Instagram upon the public. The reclusive genre-bending musician made his profile public today, giving us a glimpse into what’s been hidden behind the “Private” account for years.

Though all of the photos have thousands more likes than most of us could ever hope for, it’s still strange to see the somewhat private photos of such a worldwide star having as few as 1,000 interactions. That’s sure to change as fans peruse and analyze the treasure trove in the coming days and weeks.

The first photo on the account is a photo of Ocean with actor Ansel Elgort, posted on May 8, 2017:

Not sure when or where the photo was taken, but a similar one of the pair is posted several photos later, on the same date, this one with Ocean smiling hugely. The rest of the photos are an amalgam of experiences, selfies, friends, and experiences–and they’re kind of delightfully banal considering Ocean’s superstar status.

There are only 307 posts on the account–a small number compared to the typical IG, especially for a celebrity–and the most recent post is a simple mirror selfie with the caption “Welcome”.

View this post on Instagram Welcome A post shared by @ blonded on Nov 15, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

It’s a strange glimpse into the life of the man behind “Blond”–he’s alone in an empty-looking apartment, and the only items in the photo are a thermostat, some strange-looking equipment next to a small end table, and the corner of a large piece of art. Somehow, I don’t expect anything less from the enigmatic Ocean.

So, with that said, welcome to Frank Ocean’s Instagram. We’ve finally been let in.

