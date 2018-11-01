‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Day of the Dead Episode 11/1: Top Spoilers

Grey’s Anatomy is back tonight with an all-new episode and *spoiler alert*: tears may flow.

Tonight’s episode will celebrate Day of the Dead, and the doctors will remember those they’ve lost. So, it’s very likely that waterworks will be an integral part of the equation.

The synopsis for this evening reads: “Meredith has a patient whose family is celebrating Day of the Dead, making the doctors remember loved ones they have lost; Richard shares unexpected news with Meredith about her father; Teddy tries to tell Owen that she is pregnant.”

Over the years, Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye to some of TV’s favorite doctors. At the top of that list is Derek Shepherd, who survived a plane crash, shooting, and car accident, before dying because the doctors working on him weren’t properly trained. In the words of ABC, the only person who knew how to save himself was he, himself; but he was lying, unable to speak, on the surgery table.

Meredith continues to struggle with Derek’s death. Her romantic life is still a top concern on the show; a big question this season has been whether or not she’s ready to move on to a relationship after Derek’s death.

Another devastating death on the show was Ryan Kerrigan, who dated Amelia briefly before he overdosed.

Other deaths that have occurred include Heather Brooks, who passed in season 10 after being electrocuted, Lexie Grey, who died after a plane crash, and Mark Sloan, who slips into a coma and dies peacefully in his sleep.

What else can fans expect tonight?

Teddy does her best to tell Owen that she’s expecting. The pregnancy has been drawn out on Grey’s Anatomy, and writers are likely trying to build up the looming awkwardness that will result from the love triangle with Amelia. Teddy doesn’t want to create any problems between Owen and Amelia, but it may be a bit too late for that.

Will Teddy finally be able to come clean? Find out on tonight’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy.