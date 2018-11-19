Jennifer Hudson takes on her second season as a judge on The Voice. It’s season 15 of the series and she has three artists on her team in the top 13. Last week, two of her cast members were voted through to move on in the competition and it was up to JHud to save one more singer. Get to know which three talented artists are left on Team JHud and learn more about each of them below.

Kennedy Holmes

Kennedy Holmes was only 14 years old when she auditioned to be on The Voice and she earned a four-chair turn for her audition. In an interview with Country Living, the young lady talked about what inspires her when she performs. She said that, “I listen to all music. Rock, blues, jazz, R&B, pop — I’m open to it all. And I’m inspired by [everything] I listen to, because it’s good to listen to different types of music to get your creative mind thinking … Everything I listen to really helps me figure out my own sound, because as I get older and try to create music, I want to be unique. I want to bring something different to the world—something to make the world better and more positive.”

SandyRedd

SandyRedd was originally a part of Kelly Clarkson’s team but was later stolen by Hudson. According to Billboard, SandyRedd was another contestant to get an all-four chair turn during the blinds. During SandyRedd’s audition, coach Jennifer Hudson couldn’t help but throw both of her shoes on stage, at the singer. When Hudson is overcome by a performance, it’s a sign of awe, amazement and excitement. Coach Adam Levine jokingly threw one of his shoes as well.

In SandyRedd’s professional website bio, it describes her as, “a powerhouse singer, songwriter, actress and entrepreneur is a Chicago native performer taking the industry by storm. As she commands the stage with her captivating “Rock Soul” energy, her impeccable delivery, her soulful voice and her chameleon style passion-filled performances that soften even the hardest of hearts, its no wonder why she was recently nominated as the “R&B Entertainer of the Year” for the 37th Annual Chicago Music Awards coming in March 2018.” In addition to succeeding in music, SandyRedd says her goal is this, “My prayer is that I stay humble and grounded with family and friends throughout my experiences. I truly believe that God has a plan for me. I can only hope that I continue to make him and my mother proud!!!”

MaKenzie Thomas

This is Makenzie Thomas’ second chance at the competition, as she previously auditioned on season 14 of The Voice, but was rejected during the blinds. Fortunately for Thomas, she came back and has had a much more successful journey on the show. Thomas’ NBC bio explained that during the last year since the show, she spent her time refining her vocals, working on her nerves and performing with a gospel band called Elevated Praise, in order to prepare for her second chance. Thomas automatically defaulted to Hudson’s team during the blind auditions, after a performance of “Big White Room”, because JHud was the only coach to turn her chair for the singer.

MaKenzie Thomas performed the song “Always Be My Baby” against Audri Bartholomew for her battle round this season and she won.

Thomas is 20 years old and hails from Wallingford, Kentucky.