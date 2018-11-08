Metallica Watches: New Line of Nixon Watches Now Available

Metallica watches are now available for the ultimate Metallica fan, after the band teamed up with Nixon to release a line of watches, each representing a classic album from the band’s discography.

The collection includes eight different watches embedded with iconic album art spanning from 1983’s Kill ‘Em All all the way up to 2016’s Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Tell Time in a Heavy Metal Way With @Metallica Watcheshttps://t.co/FMDVXpTFM5 pic.twitter.com/r4ebR3q8bo — NO RECESS! Magazine (@norecessmag) November 8, 2018

“The fact that each and every one of the band members wanted to participate and did participate in the project was special, man,” said Joe Babcock, Nixon’s director of product, in a video detailing the collaboration. “Bringing that band’s energy to life through our product and with our product was awesome.”

According to Nixon, there are eight different models, and one special limited-edition Sanitarium make outfitted with a “prison bar” cage. Prices range from $125 to $500, with the Sanitarium special-edition watch going for $750.

The different models include:

…And Justice For All

Seek & Destroy

Ride The Lightning

Kill ‘Em All

Hardwired … to Self-Destruct

Master of Puppets

Pushead

According to the Metallica website, Nixon began creating watches in the 1990’s, with the goal of “making stuff a little better.” The company grew to become one of the “premiere lifestyle watch companies,” and has worked with famous athletes such as Tony Hawk, John John Florence, and Leila Hurst, among many others. Nixon has also worked with franchises such as Star Wars and Disney.

“They are the perfect partner for us… independent and unique, with a focus on creativity and quality, and we’ve been looking forward to working with them again since our first experience back in 2010 when we teamed up for a series of limited edition rocker watches using old guitar straps and leather jackets from various ‘Tallica members to create watch bands,” the site states.

You can purchase the watches directly from Nixon, or visit the band’s website to buy your favorite model today. The watches went on sale on November 5.

