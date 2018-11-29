What Was the Paladin Song at the End of ‘Riverdale’ Season 3 Episode 6?

Tonight the latest episode of Riverdale, Season 3 Episode 6, aired. The episode, titled “Manhunter,” continued Riverdale‘s recent trend of highly enjoyable episodes that are already eclipsing Season 2. At the end of the episode tonight, a new song played and many fans are wondering what it was. Read on for the details. This post will have spoilers for the latest episode of Riverdale.

The song that played at the end, when you can hear the lyrics “Paladin, Paladin, where do you roam?” is called “The Ballad of Paladin” by Johnny Western. This song plays while Archie and Jughead are walking on the railroad tracks, leaving Riverdale. Archie made a smart decision to leave. Hiram isn’t going to stop trying to ruin his life, and Hiram’s quest is hurting a lot of people in the process. Not to mention, why isn’t everyone leaving Riverdale now that the town is being haunted and terrorized by some crazy Gargoyle King, so soon after all the Black Hood terror?

Here’s the Ballad of Paladin song on YouTube:

The song, “The Ballad of Paladin,” is the theme song from the TV show Have Gun, Will Travel. This Western was originally broadcast by CBS on TV and radio from 1957 to 1963. The show is about a man who calls himself Paladin (the name of the foremost knight warrior in Charlemagne’s court.) He’s traveling the Old West as a mercenary gunfighter, hired to help solve other people’s problems.

The song also appears in Stand by Me, when the protagonists are singing the song together. You can watch that version below:

The song was written by Johnny Western, Richard Boone, and Sam Rolfe. It’s performed by Duane Eddy. It was #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962, and reached #10 in the UK Singles Chart that same year. The Western Writers of America chose the song as one of the Top 100 Western songs of all time.