People’s Choice Awards 2018 Time & Channels

Tonight is the 2018 People’s Choice Awards and there are several channels that are airing the show. For all the details on what to expect tonight, the show schedule, where to see all the action and more, read on below.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 TIMES: The awards show is set to air live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT. On the E! network, there will be an encore presentation of the show tonight at 11:30 p.m. as well. Other show times on E! include 2 a.m., 10 a.m., 8 p.m., and 11 p.m. on Monday, November 12, 2018. On November 13th, the show will air again on E! at 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 14th, it will air at 10:30 p.m. Then, on November 16th, the show will re-air at 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. And, the last time listed is on E!, Saturday, November 17, 2018, at 9 a.m.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 CHANNELS: This is the first year that CBS has not been the host network for the show. E! has taken over and the channels that will air the show this year include E!, Bravo, Syfy, USA and Universo. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Xfinity) for the exact channel numbers for each network on your television.

Adam Stotsky, President, E!, explained the reason behind including other networks in the broadcast, telling E!, “As the only award show for the people, by the people, ‘The E! People’s Choice Awards’ is a must-see event for pop culture fans. The fan excitement and engagement that we are seeing around the globe leading up to ‘The E! People’s Choice Awards’ has been incredible, and we are thrilled to partner with our sister networks to amplify and expand our inaugural telecast with this roadblock announcement.”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 RED CARPET INFORMATION: E! Live From the Red Carpet will air before showtime, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT/6 p.m. CT and will end at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT/8 p.m. CT.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 PERFORMERS: Nicki Minaj will be opening up the awards show. The other performers are John Legend and Rita Ora.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 PRESENTERS: John Legend is a performer, but he is also a presenter tonight. Other presenters include, but are not limited to, Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Sarah Silverman, Darren Criss, Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, Busy Philipps, Sara Gilbert, Chrissy Teigen, Aly Raisman and Johnny Galecki, according to TV Week.

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 FASHION ICON RECIPIENT: The Fashion Icon recipient for the PCAs is former Spice Girl and fashion mogul Victoria Beckham. When talking about Beckham’s award to the network, Jen Neal, Executive Producer, Live Events, Executive Vice President, Marketing for E! said, “Victoria Beckham is a powerful businesswoman, fashion designer and true inspiration and voice for modern-day women. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, her brand is culturally influential across the globe and we couldn’t think of anyone better suited to receive the inaugural ‘The E! People’s Choice Awards’ Fashion Icon Award.”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 PEOPLE’S ICON RECIPIENT: Melissa McCarthy is picking up the People’s Icon Award tonight, which is to honor her for her achievements in film and television. Jen Neal, Executive Producer, Live Events, Executive Vice President, Marketing for E!, released this statement about McCarthy’s big honor, “Melissa McCarthy is a multi-talented actor, writer, producer and director and who has starred in some of the most iconic movies and television shows of the past decade. She is beloved by the people and we couldn’t think of anyone more fitting or deserving to honor as ‘The People’s Icon of 2018.”

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS 2018 PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD RECIPIENT: The People’s Champion Award makes its debut and its recipient is Bryan Stevenson, who is the founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, according to E! News. John Legend will be presenting this award, which has been created in partnership with Erase the Hate.